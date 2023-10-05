Overwatch 2 Season 7 roadmap: Hero reworks, new modes, skins, and more

Overwatch 2's next season, titled Rise of Darkness, is almost here. Based on Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo franchise of action RPGs, players will enjoy a host of new changes. From expected additions like fresh skins to the Battle Pass, new maps, and new modes to surprise ones like a brand new co-op mode, there is much to look forward to.

The official Overwatch account on X (formerly Twitter) has uploaded a roadmap for what players can expect from Season 7: Rise of Darkness. Here is everything players need to know.

Sombra and Roadhog reworks, Mythic Hanzo skin, and more arrive with Overwatch 2 Season 7

Here is the list of everything fans can expect:

New Battle Pass with a horror/supernatural theme

New skins, including Mythic Onryo Hanzo

Returning Halloween Terror game modes

New Control Map: Samoa

Hero reworks: Sombra and Roadhog

New co-op game mode: Trials of Sanctuary

Grind through 80 new progression levels to earn cosmetics, credits, and more. This time around, skins for characters have a horror theme. As such, players can enjoy the likes of Victorian Doll Echo, Azomdan Wrecking Ball, and Lilith Moira, the latter of which is based on Diablo 4's iconic demon.

New Mythic Onryo skin for Hanzo

On completing the Battle Pass, players will be rewarded with the Mythic Onryo skin. Taking inspiration from Japanese folklore, this demonic form for the fan-favorite marksman, Hanzo, is a perfect fit. His skin burns a bright blue, and his Dragonstrike Ultimate also has a new look and sound effects.

As with past Mythic skins, players can customize the Onryo Hanzo's bow design and body color.

Halloween Terror returns

Junkenstein's Revenge and Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride were two PvE modes introduced in last year's Halloween event. Now they return for this season, too, as part of Halloween Terror 2023.

Team up with your mates to play as one of a handful of Overwatch 2 characters and defeat waves of enemies through spooky locales.

New Control Map "Samoa"

The Control game mode gets a brand new map in the form of Samoa for the upcoming Season. Explore a tropical site as you fight for dominance over a Control point at the center of the map.

Reworks for Sombra and Roadhog

The DPS hero Sombra is getting gameplay design changes for Overwatch 2 Season 7. As expected, she retains her SMG and EMP Ultimate, which hacks surrounding enemies and reduces their health by a set percentage. The same goes for her Hack ability, which temporarily disables enemy abilities.

That said, other changes are more significant. Her Stealth is now a passive perk instead of an active skill, only activating when out of combat. Her Translocator is also an instant teleport, meaning players can no longer stow it away in safe spots to teleport to when in danger.

Finally, she gains the new Virus skill, which deals damage over time, even more so on hacked targets.

Trials of Sanctuary

Overwatch 2 Rise of Darkness will also introduce a brand new PvE co-op game mode called Trials of Sanctuary. Taking place in a redesigned version of the Blizzard World map, players will fend off waves of ever-increasingly powerful enemies.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 arrives on October 10, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.