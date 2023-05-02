5 video games with good PvE multiplayer activities

PvE multiplayer games are known for their limitless possibilities and immersive experiences. These games enable players to work together with both friends and strangers, overcoming obstacles and defeating challenging enemies. They are perfect for anyone looking for a realistic cooperative gaming experience since they usually feature a compelling narrative, extensive customizability options, and tight gameplay mechanics.

In this article, we will deep dive into five video games with good PvE multiplayer activities.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Warframe and four other amazing PvE multiplayer games

5) Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is an action role-playing game. The story takes place in the ninja-inspired village of Kamura, and players are tasked with defending the village from a series of dangerous monsters. They can team up with up to three other players to take down enormous monsters in a variety of settings in Monster Hunter Rise. You can team up with real players for combat, but you also have the option of bringing your own AI-controlled allies.

Rampage is a popular PvE multiplayer activity in Monster Hunter Rise. In this mode, you must protect a settlement from an invading group of creatures that are attempting to breach the gates. You advance through the game by raising your Hunter Rank, which gives you access to more challenging PvE multiplayer activities and monsters.

4) Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2's story takes place in the aftermath of a worldwide zombie outbreak. There are different game modes in Left 4 Dead 2, including the main campaign, which comprises five distinct campaigns set in various locations. In the game's VS mode, players can take on the role of zombies that have distinct powers and attempt to prevent the survivors from achieving their goals.

With its cooperative gameplay, variety of game modes, unique infects, weapon upgrades, and dynamic AI directors, Left 4 Dead 2 is a great choice for a game with engaging PvE multiplayer activities.

3) Warframe

Warframe is a cooperative shooter game that takes place in a futuristic setting where a race of ancient warriors known as Tenno emerge from cryosleep and find themselves in the middle of a war between the Grineers, Corpus, and Infested. There are many different mission types in Warframe, such as assassination missions, survival missions, defense missions, and more.

You can utilize a vast range of weapons, armor, and skills. Over 40 different warframes are available to choose from, each with their own special skills and playstyles. You can also modify your weapons and other gear to make them unique. Warframe has diverse locations, such as the Orb Vallis and the Plains of Eidolon.

Alerts, which are dynamic events in Warframe, present exceptional rewards for fulfilling particular tasks. These occurrences are randomly generated and encourage players to explore new strategies in the game.

2) Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is a first-person shooter game with RPG elements. The story follows a Vault Hunter who explores Pandora and other surrounding planets. There are several different mission types in Borderlands 3, including plot missions, side quests, and bounty hunts. You can team up with other players in Borderlands 3 to fulfill objectives and tasks, defeat enemies, and collect rewards.

Borderlands 3 is renowned for having an enormous loot pool that includes several unique guns, shields, grenades, and other items.

1) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter video game that takes place in a future where humanity has colonized the solar system and created advanced technology. A mystery enemy, known as The Darkness, poses a threat to humanity's survival.

The game is set in a massive science fiction universe with a rich backstory, and your character must battle The Darkness and attempt to protect humanity. The campaigns transport players to different planets and moons all over the solar system, including Venus, Mars, and Earth.

The raids in Destiny 2 rank among the hardest and most satisfying PvE multiplayer activities in any game. Raids demand a lot of teamwork, coordination, and skill, and they're designed to be completed by teams of six players.

Every game on this list, from the sci-fi action of Destiny 2 to the zombie-fueled anarchy of Left 4 Dead 2, features unique challenges and irreplaceable characters.

However, it is the strength of cooperative gameplay that truly sets these games apart. Working together with friends and allies to overcome challenges and emerge victorious results in a truly immersive experience.

