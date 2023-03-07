Bungie disables multiple Destiny 2 Exotics before Lightfall's raid race

It's only a matter of time before the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live. Since this is a new raid, Bungie will be enabling contest mode for the first 48 hours, and the first team to complete it will be rewarded with the world's first belt.

However, the developers have been encountering some game-breaking glitches, which could potentially hamper the experience during the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid. These glitches involved some Exotic weapons, which the developers have disabled for now.

Bungie disables Jotunn and Winterbite before the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid.

The first Exotic weapon to fall prey to this issue was Winterbite, a Glaive that uses heavy ammo. The weapon was introduced during the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign and was promptly disabled by Bungie after dealing more damage than intended. The weapon is still disabled and will only be enabled after the raid race for the Root of Nightmares ends.

Jotunn was the next weapon to fall prey to such an issue. Along with the Solar scavenger mod, players picked up more ammo than they would usually pick up under normal circumstances while interacting with a special ammo brick. Although this glitch was only noticed in PvP, the developers disabled the weapon in PvE modes as well to prevent this bug from appearing in these game modes. Jotunn will not be available during the Root of Nightmares raid either.

It's also believed that a third Exotic could soon be disabled. The Grand Overture is an Arc powered Machine Gun often used in specific DPS scenarios. As seen in a video posted by Cheese Forever, a Destiny 2 content creator, this weapon can infinitely blind enemies in any encounter. Since blinding is a way to stun the Unstoppable Champions, it could be used to cheese most Legendary and Master activities.

For now, it's unclear if this weapon will be disabled, but if it does, it should technically level the playing field for all players as they make their way into the new raid. Bugs and glitches often affect the fairness of any activity. Since the raid race is something everyone anticipates whenever a new expansion drops, a fair playing field is necessary.

Everything we know about the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid

For now, very little information is known about the upcoming raid in Destiny 2. Although there have been a lot of leaks about the raid mechanics and bosses throughout the entire activity, it's hard to comment on the authenticity of the same. However, with the indicators posted throughout the Lightfall campaign and as seen in the lore, Nezarec is highly likely to be the final boss in the Root of Nightmares raid.

Apart from that, this raid could be lengthy and exceptionally challenging. This speculation is based on what was seen in the Vow of the Disciple raid. Each encounter was tough, and it shouldn't be surprising if the same happens during Root of Nightmares as well since players will be venturing into Witness's territory at the end of the day.

