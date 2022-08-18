Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - How to fix the Rampage Equipment Loadout bug in the game

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak August content update has been out for almost a week now, and players are having a great time experiencing some of the newer content that arrived with it.

From Lucent Nargacuga to Silver Rathalos and new Anomaly quests, there has been a significant amount of content this time. However, one of the most anticipated changes that dropped this August was the inclusion of the Qurios crafting and how players have been using the new system to make new loadouts in the game.

We've identified an issue that can occur when rolling back a weapon that's part of an Equipment Loadout.



Full info can be found in the image below. Thank you for your patience whilst this is addressed. Hunters!We've identified an issue that can occur when rolling back a weapon that's part of an Equipment Loadout.Full info can be found in the image below. Thank you for your patience whilst this is addressed. https://t.co/cc7uAumjdh

Unfortunately, players have been facing issues with their equipment loadouts recently. If one was registering a loadout containing a weapon with a Ramgape Decoration, then an error occurred when selecting it. This is also happening for the rollback upgrade for that weapon, causing a massive issue for many players in the game.

In a recent tweet, the developers acknowledged the issues players have been facing over the last couple of days and mentioned some solutions to avoid facing the problem before a hotfix goes live.

How to tackle the Rampage Equipment Loadout error in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

According to Capcom, there are precisely two ways right now that players will be able to employ to tackle the Rampage Equipment Loadout error in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

1) To altogether avoid the issue

One of the best ways to avoid the issue is to remove the Rampage Decoration or the loadout and do it all over again. Campcom suggests that the primary error that is occurring is because of the Rampage skill that is being slotted into a particular weapon.

The developers feel that one of the most sound ways of dealing with the system error is to entirely remove the Rampage skill or even the Loadout before “performing the rollback.”

2) Fix it once it occurs

To be able to fix the Rampage Equipment Loadout error in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak once it has occurred, is to upgrade the weapon back to the level where it has one Rampage Decoration slot again.

Hence, players with a weapon with a Rampage Decoration that encounters the error will be required to upgrade that particular weapon back to when it has a Rampage Deco slot and remake the loadout for it to stop showing an error again.

Campcom will fix the Rampage Equipment Loadout error in an upcoming Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak patch

While these fixes may be working at the moment, they are not exactly a permanent solution to the problem, which is something that only Capcom will be able to provide. Hence, the developers apologized to the community in their post and mentioned that they would address the problem in a future update.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s roadmap looks amazing for 2022 and the beginning of 2023, with a lot of new content, monster, and events planned for the coming months.

