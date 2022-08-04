Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak digital event announced, August title update, when and how to watch

Sunbreak is undoubtedly a great addition to the base Monster Hunter Rise experience. The highly anticipated expansion added many new monsters, quests, weapons, armor sets, decorations as well as two entirely new locales for players to explore. Sunbreak also introduced Master Rank quests in the game, with some of the most ferocious monsters returning to the series, such as Shagaru Magala, Astalos, Espinas, and many more.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak crossed 2 million sales within its very first week of launch, making it one of the highest selling expansions in Capcom history. The developers also promised to support the expansion for quite some time with a constant supply of new and exciting content for players.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is going to get its first title update this month, which will bring a bunch of new additions to the game. With the update being right around the corner, Capcom has announced a special digital event where they will showcase everything that will be available to players. Here's when and how players can watch the event for news on Sunbreak's title update 1.

The first title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will introduce a few new monsters along with a plethora of new additions

According to Capcom, title update 1 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will introduce Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse to the game. It is unclear if these are the only new monsters coming with the update or if Capcom is keeping a few surprises for its digital event showcasing the new update.

The event will be hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Game Director Yoshitake Suzuki themselves. Players are really excited and intrigued about the new announcements and any potential new monster reveals for the upcoming update.

Although Capcom has not disclosed any information on new monsters besides Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse that they will be adding to the game, it is highly likely that the developers might have a few surprises for players during their upcoming showcase.

The digital event for Sunbreak's title update 1 is scheduled for August 9, 2022 at 07.00 am PDT or 03.00 pm BST. Interested players can watch the event on Monster Hunter's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sunbreak is already a vast game with a large variety of monsters to hunt, gear to craft and quests to partake in, which can easily take up to hundreds of hours for players to fully experience everything.

Despite that, Capcom has an extensive roadmap for additional content that they plan to add to the game. Monster Hunter games have always evolved with post-launch additions. The base game of Rise received a bunch of new monsters such as the Crimson Glow Valstrax, Chameleos, and Apex Rathalos as well as new additions to the game via updates.

Capcom is going for a similar approach with the game's expansion, Sunbreak, adding new monsters along with the Forlorn Arena, which adds an entirely new hunting ground for players. The developers recently released their first look at the gameplay of Lucent Nargacuga, showcasing the monster's various attacks and abilities.

Lucent Nargacuga, much like its normal variant in Rise, is very agile and can dish out multiple attacks in quick succession. In addition to its speed, the monster is also capable of disappearing into thin air and lunging at hunters, which is as deadly as it is mesmerizing.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Windows PC and Nintendo Switch.

