How to get through Anomaly Investigations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Anomaly Investigations is a new category of quests added with the first Free Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It features new monsters, A5 Afflicted Quests, new drops, gear upgrades, and quest levels. This inclusion is yet another challenging way for players to hunt some mighty beasts.

Players can expect several randomizations with the Anomaly Investigations and an increasingly difficult hunting experience alongside fellow hunters. Moreover, they are similar to Anomaly Assignments that are already in the game.

How to carry out Anomaly Investigations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

A player begins to search for a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Anomaly Investigation (Image via Capcom)

Anomaly Investigations see players hunt down Anomaly monsters. These are mysterious and more powerful versions of the typical monsters that roam the land.

The new quest type can be accessed after players speak with Bahari the Scientist. This will unlock the Research Lab. Then, players can head on over to Quest Damsel, known as Chichae, to start the first Anomaly Investigation.

Each Investigation is a quest focused on one specific Anomaly monster. These infected monsters are tough, and a lot of things about the quest are completely randomized:

Target monster

Location

Number of hunters allowed on the quest

Level and difficulty

Time Limit

Player deaths allowed

Anomaly Investigations are a true test for any brave hunters that dare accept them. Adaptation and preparation are the keys to success.

Here is how to best prepare and make it through these new quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Reach as high of a level as possible before starting an Investigation.

Grab gear and weapons that cover a lot of weaknesses before accepting the Anomaly Investigation so the majority of monsters can be taken down.

Create a game plan based on the time limit given.

Since it is all randomized, a tougher monster could offer a shorter time limit, so be prepared for a few speedruns.

No matter what, if multiple hunters are allowed, attack the monster together to deal the most damage possible at once

Depending on the monster, break as many of their body parts as possible to collect them.

Pick up red, sparkling items to increase the Research Level and unlock new quests and rewards.

It can be difficult to prepare for a completely randomized mission, but thankfully, a lot can be done once the Anomaly monster has been assigned. Be ready for anything and everything.

Qurious crafting and Research Points

A look at the Qurious crafting page in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

During Anomaly Investigations in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players can level up their Research Points to unlock more of these quests. They can also obtain Qurious items for crafting better weapons and rewards. These Qurious items will help greatly with the newer quests that become available.

Earning more Research Points will see more quests, which in turn gives more rewards and opens up more Qurious items to obtain.

The Investigations have specialized rewards outside of the main quests in the game. Exchange some of these for Qurious crafting items and use them to upgrade a specific stat or for a randomized armor boost.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh