Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak guide - The 5 best builds after August content update

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak recently got its very first title update, which adds loads of new and exciting content for players to enjoy. The update has added in four new monsters, an entirely new locale, and a handful of quality-of-life improvements, giving players plenty of reasons to jump back into the monster hunting action of Monster Hunter Rise's ambitious new expansion.

New Monsters

New Gear & Upgrades

New Anomaly Quests

Anomaly Investigations



A Hunter's work is never done. New threats emerge and your investigations into the Anomaly take a step forward in free Title Update 1, available August 10.

The new update also adds a new upgrade path for weapons, allowing players to further fine-tune their arsenal to suit their preferred playstyles. The "Qurious upgrades", as it is called, opens up endless possibilities to augment weapons. Here are all the augments that are available to players:

Attack Boost : Atttack +5 on Lv.1 and Attack +10 on Lv. 2

: Atttack +5 on Lv.1 and Attack +10 on Lv. 2 Affinity Boost : Affinity +5% on Lv. 1

: Affinity +5% on Lv. 1 Elemental Boost : Element +3 on Lv. 1, Element +6 on Lv. 2 and Element +9 on Lv. 3

: Element +3 on Lv. 1, Element +6 on Lv. 2 and Element +9 on Lv. 3 Status Effect Boost : Status +3 on Lv. 1

: Status +3 on Lv. 1 Sharpness Boost : Sharpness +10 on Lv. 1

: Sharpness +10 on Lv. 1 Rampage Slot Upgrade: Rampage Slot Level +1 on Lv. 1

This way, you can obtain and replay investigations within a certain level range as much as you want!



Anomaly Investigations obtained from clearing Anomaly Quests have a fixed level corresponding to the afflicted target monster you just hunted. This way, you can obtain and replay investigations within a certain level range as much as you want!

Players can use Quiros Crafting augments to select which kind of upgrade best suits their preferred way of playing Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The materials needed for Quiros Crafting are earned through the newly added "Anomaly Investigations", which are challenging new quests that gradually increase in difficulty.

Here are five of the best builds that players can use to get through the newly added quests as well as the existing Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak without too much hassle.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Great Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and two more weapon builds to use for the newly added content in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

5) Great Sword build

Great Swords are a mainstay weapon in Monster Hunter titles. These huge and hulking swords are capable of dishing out massive damage in single hits, making them one of the best weapons for players who prefer high DPS over any other attribute.

However, Great Swords are lacking when it comes to mobility and speed, which can be problematic given the speed and agility of the newly added monster, the Lucent Nargacuga. Fortunately, Great Swords do provide pretty robust defensive options that can be enhanced with proper armor skills and rampage decorations.

Here's a rundown of the Great Sword build:

Weapon: Merak's Asterim

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Spiribird Jewel 1

Talisman

Critical Eye 3

Armor

Kaiser Crown X

Kushala Cista X

Golden Lunebraces

Squire's Belt

Ingot Greaves X

Armor Skills

Critical Eye Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Offensive Guard Lv. 3

Stun Resistance Lv. 3

Poison Attack Lv. 2

Ammo Up Lv. 2

Maximum Might Lv. 1

Chain Crit Lv. 1

Attack Boost Lv. 4

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Recovery Speed Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Handicraft Lv. 2

Peak Performance Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Decorations

Hard Grinder Jewel 4

Guardian Jewel 3

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Attack Jewel 2

Mighty Jewel 2

Steadfast Jewel 1

Venom Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

4) Hammer build

Hammers are yet another hard-hitting weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that lack speed, but more than make up for it with their massive single hit damage.

Most of the skills and decorations used in the Great Sword build can also be applied to a Hammer-focused build, to give the weapon a higher critical chance as well as boosting players' mobility on the battlefield.

Here's a rundown of the Hammer build that players can use in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Weapon: Ascella's Asterism

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Spiribird Jewel 1

Talisman

Critical Eye 3

Armor

Kaiser Crown X

Archfiend Armor Baulo

Malzeno Braces

Rathalos Coil X

Arc Greaves

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Windproof Lv. 3

Poison Attack Lv. 2

Resentment Lv. 2

Spare Shot Lv. 1

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Bloodlust Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 6

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Handicraft Lv. 2

Razor Sharp Lv. 1

Blight Resistance Lv. 1

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Chain Crit Lv. 1

Decorations

Hard Grinder Jewel 4

Handicraft Jewel 3

Attack Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Critical Jewel 2

Venom Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

3) Light Bowgun build

Light Bowguns are a pretty good ranged option for players who prefer to deal damage whilst staying at a safe distance from the many gnarly monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

While the Heavy Bowgun is also a good choice, due to the weapon's cumbersome nature, it can be a hassle for players to reposition themselves on the battlefield while using it. The Light Bowgun, on the other hand, does not restrict mobility and, with the right combination of skills and decorations, players can deal almost equal amounts of damage as that of its heavy counterpart.

Here's a rundown of the Light Bowgun build:

Weapon: Rampage L. Bowgun S

Rampage Skills

Steadiness Boost

Attack Surge

Sticky/Cluster Effect I

Paralysis Effect II

Rapid Fire (Sticky)

Talisman

Recoil Down

Armor

Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler's Hair-tie S

Vaik Mail S

Rathalos Braces S

Anjanath Coil S

Arzuros Greaves S

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 5

Artillery Lv. 3

Recoil Down Lv. 3

Razor Sharp Lv. 2

Spare Shot Lv. 3

Reload Speed Lv. 3

Rapid Fire Lv. 3

Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1

Decorations

Salvo Jewel 3

Thrift Jewel 2

Absorber Jewel 1

Artillery Jewel 2

Attack Jewel 2

Quickload Jewel 1

2) Charge Blade build

The Charge Blade is considered one of the most complex weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise. However, with Sunbreak, Capcom has added some rather interesting new skills for the weapon, such as Condensed Spinning Slash and Counter Peak Performance that massively improve the weapon's moveset while making it far more accessible for new users.

Here's a rundown of the Charge Blade build:

Weapon: Kamura Fine Charge Blade

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Defense Edge Jewel 1

Talisman

Attack Boost Lv. 3

Armor

Hunter's Helm X

Hermitaur Mail

Rhenoplos Braces X

Anjanath Coil X

Volvidon Greaves X

Armor Skills

Attack Boost Lv. 7

Guard Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Load Shells Lv. 2

Flinch Free Lv. 2

Normal/Rapid Up Lv. 1

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Artillery Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Evade Extender Lv. 2

Special Ammo Boost Lv. 1

Ammo Up Lv. 1

Item Prolonger Lv. 1

Decorations

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Artillery Jewel 2

Quickswitch Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 1

Brace Jewel 1

1) Switch Axe build

The Switch Axe is one of the best starter weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which, if paired with the proper armor skills and decorations, can easily overpower even the mightiest of monsters in the game.

The weapon is capable of dishing out really impressive damage without restricting players' mobility. Skills such as Morph Slash, Wire Step, and Elemental Morph Counter are some of the new additions to the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which drastically alters the weapon's effectiveness on the battlefield.

The Switch Axe boasts advanced technology to deliver multiple options:

Axe form - fluid motion and hefty hits.

Sword form - quick powered-up strikes.

The Switch Axe boasts advanced technology to deliver multiple options:

Axe form - fluid motion and hefty hits.

Sword form - quick powered-up strikes.

Phial effects activated by the sword now also persist in axe form. Mighty, transformative force.

Although the Switch Axe can take some time to get adjusted to given its morphing abilities that allow players to quickly switch between the fast-moving Sword and the heavy-hitting Axe mode, its combinations are still a far cry from the complex movesets of the Charge Blade, which makes it a better option for new users.

Here's a rundown of the Switch Axe build:

Weapon: Abyssal Torrent

Phial Type: Element

Rampage Decoration Jewel

Switcher Jewel 3

Talisman

Rapid Morph Lv. 2

Armor

Death Stench Brain X

Archfiend Armor Baulo

Rathalos Braces X

Nargacuga Coil X

Death Stench Heel X

Armor Skill

Attack Boost Lv. 4

Critical Boost Lv. 3

Protective Polish Lv. 3

Rapid Morph Lv. 3

Evade Extender Lv. 2

Flinch Free Lv. 1

Critical Eye Lv. 4

Weakness Exploit Lv. 3

Speed Sharpening Lv. 3

Earplugs Lv. 2

Resentment Lv. 1

Chain Crit Lv. 1

Decorations

Critical Jewel 2

Tenderizer Jewel 2

Sharp Jewel 2

Expert Jewel 2

Grinder Jewel 2

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is filled with numerous build options for players. The five listed above are some of the best builds that players can use to tackle the newly added monsters: Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos, along with the Anomaly Investigation quests.

Seething Bazelgeuse

🥇 Gold Rathian

🥈 Silver Rathalos



🌕 Lucent Nargacuga
💥 Seething Bazelgeuse
🥇 Gold Rathian
🥈 Silver Rathalos

Four new monsters join #Sunbreak with free Title Update 1! You'll need to be at least MR10 in order to face off against these new threats.

However, players can also use these builds for the Master Rank hunts that were added with Sunbreak, featuring some of the series' most fierce monsters, like the Shagaru Magala, Gore Magala, Espinas, Astalos, and Furious Rajang.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

