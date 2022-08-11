Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak guide - The 5 best builds after August content update

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak recently got its very first title update, which adds loads of new and exciting content for players to enjoy. The update has added in four new monsters, an entirely new locale, and a handful of quality-of-life improvements, giving players plenty of reasons to jump back into the monster hunting action of Monster Hunter Rise's ambitious new expansion.
The new update also adds a new upgrade path for weapons, allowing players to further fine-tune their arsenal to suit their preferred playstyles. The "Qurious upgrades", as it is called, opens up endless possibilities to augment weapons. Here are all the augments that are available to players:
- Attack Boost: Atttack +5 on Lv.1 and Attack +10 on Lv. 2
- Affinity Boost: Affinity +5% on Lv. 1
- Elemental Boost: Element +3 on Lv. 1, Element +6 on Lv. 2 and Element +9 on Lv. 3
- Status Effect Boost: Status +3 on Lv. 1
- Sharpness Boost: Sharpness +10 on Lv. 1
- Rampage Slot Upgrade: Rampage Slot Level +1 on Lv. 1
Players can use Quiros Crafting augments to select which kind of upgrade best suits their preferred way of playing Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The materials needed for Quiros Crafting are earned through the newly added "Anomaly Investigations", which are challenging new quests that gradually increase in difficulty.
Here are five of the best builds that players can use to get through the newly added quests as well as the existing Master Rank quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak without too much hassle.
Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.
Great Sword, Hammer, Light Bowgun, and two more weapon builds to use for the newly added content in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
5) Great Sword build
Great Swords are a mainstay weapon in Monster Hunter titles. These huge and hulking swords are capable of dishing out massive damage in single hits, making them one of the best weapons for players who prefer high DPS over any other attribute.
However, Great Swords are lacking when it comes to mobility and speed, which can be problematic given the speed and agility of the newly added monster, the Lucent Nargacuga. Fortunately, Great Swords do provide pretty robust defensive options that can be enhanced with proper armor skills and rampage decorations.
Here's a rundown of the Great Sword build:
Weapon: Merak's Asterim
Rampage Decoration Jewel
- Spiribird Jewel 1
Talisman
- Critical Eye 3
Armor
- Kaiser Crown X
- Kushala Cista X
- Golden Lunebraces
- Squire's Belt
- Ingot Greaves X
Armor Skills
- Critical Eye Lv. 7
- Critical Boost Lv. 3
- Offensive Guard Lv. 3
- Stun Resistance Lv. 3
- Poison Attack Lv. 2
- Ammo Up Lv. 2
- Maximum Might Lv. 1
- Chain Crit Lv. 1
- Attack Boost Lv. 4
- Weakness Exploit Lv. 3
- Recovery Speed Lv. 3
- Speed Sharpening Lv. 3
- Handicraft Lv. 2
- Peak Performance Lv. 1
- Flinch Free Lv. 1
Decorations
- Hard Grinder Jewel 4
- Guardian Jewel 3
- Tenderizer Jewel 2
- Attack Jewel 2
- Mighty Jewel 2
- Steadfast Jewel 1
- Venom Jewel 1
- Brace Jewel 1
4) Hammer build
Hammers are yet another hard-hitting weapon type in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that lack speed, but more than make up for it with their massive single hit damage.
Most of the skills and decorations used in the Great Sword build can also be applied to a Hammer-focused build, to give the weapon a higher critical chance as well as boosting players' mobility on the battlefield.
Here's a rundown of the Hammer build that players can use in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Weapon: Ascella's Asterism
Rampage Decoration Jewel
- Spiribird Jewel 1
Talisman
- Critical Eye 3
Armor
- Kaiser Crown X
- Archfiend Armor Baulo
- Malzeno Braces
- Rathalos Coil X
- Arc Greaves
Armor Skills
- Attack Boost Lv. 7
- Critical Boost Lv. 3
- Windproof Lv. 3
- Poison Attack Lv. 2
- Resentment Lv. 2
- Spare Shot Lv. 1
- Flinch Free Lv. 1
- Bloodlust Lv. 1
- Critical Eye Lv. 6
- Weakness Exploit Lv. 3
- Speed Sharpening Lv. 3
- Handicraft Lv. 2
- Razor Sharp Lv. 1
- Blight Resistance Lv. 1
- Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1
- Chain Crit Lv. 1
Decorations
- Hard Grinder Jewel 4
- Handicraft Jewel 3
- Attack Jewel 2
- Tenderizer Jewel 2
- Critical Jewel 2
- Venom Jewel 1
- Brace Jewel 1
3) Light Bowgun build
Light Bowguns are a pretty good ranged option for players who prefer to deal damage whilst staying at a safe distance from the many gnarly monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
While the Heavy Bowgun is also a good choice, due to the weapon's cumbersome nature, it can be a hassle for players to reposition themselves on the battlefield while using it. The Light Bowgun, on the other hand, does not restrict mobility and, with the right combination of skills and decorations, players can deal almost equal amounts of damage as that of its heavy counterpart.
Here's a rundown of the Light Bowgun build:
Weapon: Rampage L. Bowgun S
Rampage Skills
- Steadiness Boost
- Attack Surge
- Sticky/Cluster Effect I
- Paralysis Effect II
- Rapid Fire (Sticky)
Talisman
- Recoil Down
Armor
- Utsushi Mask (H) S/ Channeler's Hair-tie S
- Vaik Mail S
- Rathalos Braces S
- Anjanath Coil S
- Arzuros Greaves S
Armor Skills
- Attack Boost Lv. 5
- Artillery Lv. 3
- Recoil Down Lv. 3
- Razor Sharp Lv. 2
- Spare Shot Lv. 3
- Reload Speed Lv. 3
- Rapid Fire Lv. 3
- Wirebug Whisperer Lv. 1
Decorations
- Salvo Jewel 3
- Thrift Jewel 2
- Absorber Jewel 1
- Artillery Jewel 2
- Attack Jewel 2
- Quickload Jewel 1
2) Charge Blade build
The Charge Blade is considered one of the most complex weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise. However, with Sunbreak, Capcom has added some rather interesting new skills for the weapon, such as Condensed Spinning Slash and Counter Peak Performance that massively improve the weapon's moveset while making it far more accessible for new users.
Here's a rundown of the Charge Blade build:
Weapon: Kamura Fine Charge Blade
Rampage Decoration Jewel
- Defense Edge Jewel 1
Talisman
- Attack Boost Lv. 3
Armor
- Hunter's Helm X
- Hermitaur Mail
- Rhenoplos Braces X
- Anjanath Coil X
- Volvidon Greaves X
Armor Skills
- Attack Boost Lv. 7
- Guard Lv. 3
- Rapid Morph Lv. 3
- Load Shells Lv. 2
- Flinch Free Lv. 2
- Normal/Rapid Up Lv. 1
- Weakness Exploit Lv. 3
- Artillery Lv. 3
- Speed Sharpening Lv. 3
- Evade Extender Lv. 2
- Special Ammo Boost Lv. 1
- Ammo Up Lv. 1
- Item Prolonger Lv. 1
Decorations
- Tenderizer Jewel 2
- Artillery Jewel 2
- Quickswitch Jewel 2
- Grinder Jewel 1
- Brace Jewel 1
1) Switch Axe build
The Switch Axe is one of the best starter weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which, if paired with the proper armor skills and decorations, can easily overpower even the mightiest of monsters in the game.
The weapon is capable of dishing out really impressive damage without restricting players' mobility. Skills such as Morph Slash, Wire Step, and Elemental Morph Counter are some of the new additions to the Switch Axe in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which drastically alters the weapon's effectiveness on the battlefield.
Although the Switch Axe can take some time to get adjusted to given its morphing abilities that allow players to quickly switch between the fast-moving Sword and the heavy-hitting Axe mode, its combinations are still a far cry from the complex movesets of the Charge Blade, which makes it a better option for new users.
Here's a rundown of the Switch Axe build:
Weapon: Abyssal Torrent
- Phial Type: Element
Rampage Decoration Jewel
- Switcher Jewel 3
Talisman
- Rapid Morph Lv. 2
Armor
- Death Stench Brain X
- Archfiend Armor Baulo
- Rathalos Braces X
- Nargacuga Coil X
- Death Stench Heel X
Armor Skill
- Attack Boost Lv. 4
- Critical Boost Lv. 3
- Protective Polish Lv. 3
- Rapid Morph Lv. 3
- Evade Extender Lv. 2
- Flinch Free Lv. 1
- Critical Eye Lv. 4
- Weakness Exploit Lv. 3
- Speed Sharpening Lv. 3
- Earplugs Lv. 2
- Resentment Lv. 1
- Chain Crit Lv. 1
Decorations
- Critical Jewel 2
- Tenderizer Jewel 2
- Sharp Jewel 2
- Expert Jewel 2
- Grinder Jewel 2
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is filled with numerous build options for players. The five listed above are some of the best builds that players can use to tackle the newly added monsters: Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos, along with the Anomaly Investigation quests.
However, players can also use these builds for the Master Rank hunts that were added with Sunbreak, featuring some of the series' most fierce monsters, like the Shagaru Magala, Gore Magala, Espinas, Astalos, and Furious Rajang.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.