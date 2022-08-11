How to defeat the Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak just had its first Title Update, and with it comes the horrifying Lucent Nargacuga.

The creature is classified as a Flying Wyvern but looks like a dragon mixed with an angry badger. Only the bravest hunters are ready to look it in the eye and bring it down for sport.

There aren't as many foes as dangerous as the Lucent Nargacuga. When taking it on, players should be wary of the creature's cloaked state. They should be prepared to dodge its fierce attacks and to lay into it when the opportunity arises.

Players can find the Lucent Nargacuga in the Forlorn Arena in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Title Update 1 for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak brings back the Forlorn Arena. This is where the Lucent Nargacuga can be encountered. The monster and its arena will be familiar to players of Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate.

There are two Master Rank quests that send players hunting for the Lucent Nargacuga. The first is a Support Survey quest known as Operation Lucent Nargacuga, and the second is an Urgent Hub Quest called The Invisible Predator.

Starting any of these quests will put a marker on the map that leads players right to the Lucent Nargacuga. Players can head there and get ready for a battle with one of the fiercest new monsters in the expansion.

The Lucent Nargacuga can turn invisible in combat

Taking advantage of the Lucent Nargacuga's weaknesses is the best way to defeat it. The beast can turn invisible, which gives it a massive advantage over players, but with the right amount of patience, it can be beaten.

If it becomes enraged, the Lucent Nargacuga's eyes will glow even when camouflaged. The creature also leaves tracks on the ground when it moves, so players can still follow it if they have a keen eye.

Here are the Lucent Nargacuga's weaknesses and some tips on taking it down:

The Lucent Nargacuga's head, wings, and tail are the most vulnerable spots on its body.

Avoid using Fire or Thunder damage.

Ice, Dragon, and Water-based weapons will do the most damage to the creature.

Utilize the targeting camera as it will stay locked onto the Lucent Nargacuga even when it cloaks.

The Lucent Nargacuga's tail spikes can inflict poison, so bring Antidotes and Herbal Medicines to heal up if the tail attack connects. Attack the tail while the spikes are out to cause a stagger. Retract the spikes and stop the creature from using the poisonous attacks for a short while.

While the Lucent Nargacuga's weaknesses have been mentioned, Ice does the most damage to it. Weapons made from Goss Harag and Lunagaron have been proven to be the most effective against the beast.

Many of the Lucent Nargacuga's attacks come from its tail, so cutting that off with powerful Ice-based strikes will leave it frustrated and open for an assault. However, it can still send out poisonous spikes after its tail has been removed.

Players should focus on it with the targeting camera and watch as it becomes visible once again. The creature will exit its cloaked state as soon as it attacks. This time, players should dodge the attack and finish it off once and for all.

