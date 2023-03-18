Top 5 Destiny 2 Exotic weapons for PvE activities

Exotic weapons are some of the best selections in Destiny 2. These weapons function very well, not just in PvP but also in PvE modes. What makes an Exotic weapon so special is the inclusion of an intrinsic perk. These perks grant special powers that come in handy while engaging the enemy across all activities in the game.

Destiny 2 has an overwhelming amount of Exotic weapons, and almost all of them fit in some build or the other. Having said that, here are five of the best Exotics widely used in PvE activities, including Nightfall Strikes, raids, and dungeons.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best PvE Exotic weapons in Destiny 2

While PvE activities might not be as competitive as PvP activities, they are challenging in their own way. From rooms filled with ads to bosses with a large health pool, PvE activities in Destiny 2 can be downright annoying if players don't go ahead with the correct build or a weapon.

1) Arbalest

The Arbalest is the only kinetic linear fusion rifle. Being a kinetic weapon, it sits in the first weapon slot. But what's more unique about this weapon is that it uses special ammo instead of heavy ammo, like all the other linear fusion rifles.

Not only is this weapon capable of dealing high damage, but its intrinsic perk grants it the ability to pierce shields, making it ideal for taking down Anti Barrier champions.

Although linear fusion rifles were nerfed, the Arbalest received a small buff, negating the nerf. It's also a viable choice of weapon when it comes to inflicting boss damage during DPS phases.

2) Witherhoard

The Witherhoard is the only grenade launcher capable of dealing damage to enemies over time. When shot, a field of blight is created on the floor when the grenade hits the surface. Any enemy stepping into the field takes damage over time.

In instances where the grenade ends up hitting an enemy, the blight is formed within them, and they keep taking damage over time. If they're killed because of this blight, the blight forms on the ground for a few seconds. Not only does this weapon excel in DPS phases, it can also clear out large groups of enemies in the wink of an eye in Destiny 2.

3) Osteo Striga

The Osteo Striga is a submachine gun that functions exactly like the Witherhoard in Destiny 2. It has a relatively small magazine, but it fires poisonous rounds. Now, whenever players kill an enemy with this gun or land multiple precision hits, the target explodes, dealing poison damage to the enemies nearby that ticks over time.

Whenever an enemy is killed due to poison damage, rounds are returned to the magazine, overfilling it in most cases. So players don't have to reload if they're in a room full of enemies. Moreover, this is one of the few Exotics that can actually be crafted.

4) Trinity Ghoul

Destiny 2 has a lot of Exotic bows on offer, and all of them have unique abilities. Trinity Ghoul, however, deserves to be on this list because it's an absolute beast.

Now, bows can't usually be used to clear ads because of their low rate of fire, but the Trinity Ghoul can do wonders with ad clearing because players need to land one precision shot to trigger its intrinsic perk. When the perk is active, every follow-up shot triggers chain lightning.

While it doesn't sound like much, chain lightning has the potential to severely damage and even instantly eliminate groups of enemies with just one shot. The only issue is that players will need to unlock and masterwork its catalyst to unlock this weapon's full potential in Destiny 2.

5) Divinity

Divinity is one of the most controversial weapons in Destiny 2. While it's not good enough in terms of attacking prowess, it can help others inflict considerable damage on bosses. Being a trace rifle, it fires a beam of energy that damages the enemy.

Now, a sustained period of fire from this weapon creates an orb around the enemy and weakens them. Not only does the boss receive a 15% debuff, but any shot landing in this cage counts as a crit shot.

Divinity was eventually nerfed in Destiny 2 sometime last year, but it's a good weapon usually seen in raids with bosses who move around too much.

