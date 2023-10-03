Overwatch 2 x Diablo 4: Skins, release date, and more

Overwatch 2 is getting a brand new season soon, and it is far more exciting than fans may have imagined. Named Season 7: Rise of Darkness, it is essentially a collaboration of the iconic hero shooter with another beloved Blizzard franchise: Diablo. The massive action RPG series got it's latest entry, Diablo 4, earlier this year.

With this new season, Overwatch 2 players can look forward to more Diablo goodness, from exclusive cosmetics to new maps and more.

Everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 crossover for Season 7

Expand Tweet

Developer Blizzard Entertainment shared a new teaser highlighting what players can expect from the upcoming season. This includes a new makeover for the Blizzard World map to reflect the horror aesthetics of Diablo. It is fairly reminiscent of the Halloween overhaul we saw for the Eichenwalde map for the Halloween Terror event.

Most strikingly, we get a debut look at what might be the prime skin for Season 7: A Lilith-themed skin for the Support hero Moira. This is based on Diablo 4's incarnation of the iconic demon, based on the cinematic trailers Blizzard has released thus far. This doesn't just give Moira a devilish look that suits her personality, but it also just might be the best skin she has gotten yet.

Expand Tweet

Other characters also seem to get new skins. We get a glimpse of the Tank class character Wrecking Ball, who also gets a new skin in theme with Diablo. The hamster ball is adorned with a black and gold design. Most, if not all, of these will be tied to the Battle Pass, the main mode of player progression in Overwatch 2.

So those who wish to grab these skins will have to purchase the Battle Pass when it launches. But that is not all. We will also be getting a new PvE mode, not unlike Junkerstein's Revenge. Players will have to fend off enemies and complete objectives alongside teammates. This is on top of new arrivals, such as a new Control map and much more.

When does Overwatch 2 Season 7 release?

The Diablo-themed Rise of Darkness season will arrive on all platforms on October 10, 2023. Overwatch 2 is a hero-based multiplayer first-person shooter, and it is available as a free-to-play experience on PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.