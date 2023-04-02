5 best FPS games to play on mobile (April 2023)

First-Person Shooting Games (FPS Games) are one of the most popular genres on leading app stores on different platforms. Players love these titles due to their top-quality shooting mechanics, easy-to-learn controls, and excellent smartphone compatibility. There are thousands of games available in the genre and that too, from popular gaming studios. Hence, it can be difficult for one to choose the most suited FPS title.

This article lists the five ultimate FPS games for mobile games to try on their devices to get the best shooting gameplay.

PUBG Mobile and four best mobile FPS games to play in April 2023

5) N.O.V.A. Legacy

N.O.V.A. Legacy is a great FPS title for mobile gamers with low-end devices. The title offers astonishing compatibility with a wide range of devices and fantastic FPS gameplay.

Players get lots of customization and skins for their in-game characters and can upgrade their suits to withstand more damage on the battlefield. The title has both online and offline modes.

Here are the minimum requirements to play N.O.V.A. Legacy:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 1.7 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Adreno 405 or equivalent

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 200 MB

OS: Android 5.0 Lollipop

Phone: Samsung Galaxy S4 or Google Nexus 5 or equivalent

4) Into the Dead 2

The fourth title on the list of the best mobile FPS games is Into the Dead 2. Along with great FPS action, players also get intense action-packed stages, immersive stories, and multiple endings.

One can choose from a variety of weapons and eliminate the different zombies appearing on the map to survive and win the game. Developers have also added lots of events and options to play offline.

Here are the minimum requirements to play Into the Dead 2:

CPU: Snapdragon 430 Octa Core 1.4 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Adreno 505 or equivalent

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 350MB

OS: iOS 7/Android 5.0

3) Modern Combat 5

Modern Combat is a great FPS game for those who prefer quick shooting action. The title boasts over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store with an amazing 4.5-star rating.

Players can choose from a range of exciting FPS game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Capture the flag, and Push the Payload. Along with these modes, one can also choose from a range of different classes and combat styles to match their gameplay.

Here are the minimum requirements to play Modern Combat 5:

CPU: Snapdragon 615 Octa Core 1.7 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Adreno 405 or equivalent

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 1.5GB

OS: iOS 8/Android 4.4

Phone: iPhone 5s/Galaxy S3 or equivalent

2) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded shooting games across the globe. Players can get the ultimate FPS gaming experience with lots of options in graphics and various other settings.

One can choose the FPP (First Person Perspective) option to play on the FPP server and show their aim and skills. Developers are continuously adding new events and features to make the gameplay even more engaging.

Players can also check out PUBG New State, which is another great addition to the genre.

Here are the minimum requirements to play PUBG Mobile:

For Android

Soc: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

RAM: 2 GB

Operating System: Android 5.1

Free Storage: 3 GB space

For iOS

SoC: Apple A8

RAM: 1GB

Operating System: iOS 9

Free Storage: 4 GB space

1) COD Mobile

Call of Duty is one of the most renowned names in the gaming industry. Aside from the usual AAA lineups, developers have also released an amazing FPS game for mobile users called COD Mobile.

The game features high-quality FPS action with significant shooting controls and lots of customization.

Here are the minimum requirements to play COD Mobile:

Android

CPU: Dual Core 1.2 GHz

RAM: 1.5 GB+

ROM: 15 GB

Android: 4.3 +

iPhone

iPhone 7+

Version: iOS 9+

Players can switch between TPP and FPP modes from the controls option to make the gameplay even more fierce.

