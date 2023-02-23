5 best FPS alternatives for Call of Duty: Mobile players to try in 2023

Call of Duty: Mobile is arguably the most popular multiplayer FPS game available for smartphones. However, given the massive gaming market, competition is bound to pop up. At this point, there are many alternatives to Activision's offering that players can indulge in. These range from familiar arcade-esque experiences to more "realistic" ones.

Players who find themselves itching for some heated multiplayer action that is not associated with the Call of Duty franchise have some options to check out. These include both major offerings as well as lesser-known titles that hold up and are fun experiences in their own way.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 solid FPS games for Call of Duty: Mobile players to check out on smartphones

5) Bullet Force

A surprisingly underrated gem for smartphones, Bullet Force is a military FPS similar to COD Mobile. In it, players will face enemies in PvP battles. With varied loadouts to select from, it offers a range of playstyles for each type of gamer.

While this title is certainly the most simplistic effort on this list, it is still a decent pick for players looking for something similar to Activision's game yet different. It is developed by Blayze Games LLC and was first released in 2016.

4) Shadowgun Legends

Developed and published by Madfinger Games, Shadowgun Legends was first released in 2018. Set in a sci-fi universe, its story pits players against an invading alien force.

However, the title's multiplayer is the real deal, featuring various modes like 1v1s, team deathmatch, elimination, and Capture The Flag. In this title, players also get a variety of high-tech, albeit familiar weapons and abilities, like an auto-turret.

3) Standoff 2

More of a tactical shooter than an arcade offering, Standoff 2 wears its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Inspiration on its sleeve. Developed by AXLEBOLT, LTD, this portable rendition of Valve's iconic FPS formula is the most popular in the subgenre on smartphones.

From the title's UI and animation to its gunplay, this game is a borderline carbon copy of the team-based skirmishes seen in Counter-Strike, including getting to counter terrorists and the economy system.

2) Blitz Brigade

Players will draw a lot of similarities between Gameloft's 2013 hero shooter and another Valve title: Team Fortress 2. This not only applies to their class-based heroes and cel-shaded visuals but also the frantic gunplay both titles offer. Putting players into two teams — Allied and Axis — across a sizable map, gamers will have to fight to emerge victorious. This game provides upgrades and abilities to invest in and gain the upper hand in battle.

1) Modern Combat 5: Mobile FPS

Another popular Gameloft offering, the Modern Combat series of FPS games is a staple on smartphones. Modern Combat 5, in particular, is one of the most popular entries in this series. The studio has a penchant for creating AAA-inspired games for mobile devices, and this title reflects that.

Interestingly, it is also the oldest game on this list, first released in 2014. However, the action it offers is still exciting, and players have even more bizarre abilities and cosmetics than what Call of Duty: Mobile has showcased so far.

Is Call of Duty: Mobile still worth playing?

To put it simply, yes. Developed by TiMi Studio and published by Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile brings the slick combat of the iconic COD series to smart devices. First released in 2019, the title boasts some of the best visuals in the genre.

As a portable rendition of its bigger PC and console cousins, Call of Duty: Mobile features the same gameplay loop on a more constrained level. Many beloved maps have returned, like Nuketown and Hijacked. Battles are quick and perhaps the smoothest of any FPS on the mobile market. Moreover, players can specialize in whichever weapon they prefer, and the title's 120 FPS support should offer unrivaled precision for dedicated players.

