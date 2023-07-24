Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Doomfist

In the high-octane world of Overwatch 2, few heroes embody explosive power and disruption capability quite like Doomfist. With his devastating melee abilities and the ability to dive into the heart of the action, Doomfist can easily turn the tide of battle in his team's favor. While he takes on the role of the sole tank hero, Doomfist’s versatility allows for unique compositions where he is used as a damage dealer.

With his ability to swiftly dive into the enemy backline and deliver devastating punches, seismic slams, and meteor strikes, he has the potential to dismantle the opposing team single-handedly.

However, his effectiveness in Overwatch 2 relies heavily on a well-constructed team composition that provides the necessary support and synergy to maximize his impact. In this article, we'll explore five team compositions, each consisting of five heroes that unleash the full potential of Doomfist while ensuring a well-rounded and cohesive team dynamic.

Overwatch 2 guide: Best team compositions for Doomfist

1) Balanced Area Control Team

Overwatch 2 - Doomfist (Image via Blizzard)

Tank: Doomfist

Damage: Torbjorn + Ashe

Support: Moira + Ana

The Overwatch 2 team composition featuring Doomfist, Torbjorn, Ashe, Ana, and Moira is a well-rounded and versatile setup that excels at area denial, control, and sustained damage. Torbjorn's turret provides additional area control and damage, deterring flankers and protecting key areas. His Molten Core ultimate can turn the tide of battle, zoning out enemies and securing objectives.

Ashe's precise aim and dynamite abilities offer consistent ranged damage, while her B.O.B. ultimate acts as an additional tank and disruption tool. Meanwhile, Ana's healing capabilities keep the team sustained during engagements, especially Doomfist, as her heals are long-range, and she can easily heal him across the map as long as she has a line of sight. Additionally, her Nano Boost empowers Doomfist or Ashe’s B.O.B., turning them into unstoppable forces.

Moira, the second support hero, complements Ana's healing with her powerful healing orbs and Coalescence ultimate, which is a good zoning ability. She can also contribute to the team's damage output when needed, especially during team fights or when close-range damage is essential. As a team, they can control the battlefield effectively, utilizing Doomfist's disruptive abilities, Torbjorn's turret, and the combined firepower of Ashe and Ana to secure objectives and hold strategic positions.

2) Balanced Play for Picks Team

Tank: Doomfist

Damage: Sombra + Echo

Support: Kiriko + Lifeweaver

This is a formidable Overwatch 2 team with a focus on disruption, versatility, and precision strikes. Kiriko, a highly agile support hero, provides healing and utility, aiding Doomfist's survivability while assisting the team in flanking. Lifeweaver, another support hero, offers unpredictability with his ability to reposition himself and his allies using his Petal Platform.

He also complements the team with additional healing support, allowing for sustained engagements and protection against enemy ultimates with his Barrier Bloom.

Sombra and Echo are the DPS duo that adds versatility and precision to the team. Sombra's hacking ability can disable enemy abilities, opening up opportunities for Doomfist to strike and wreak havoc. Her EMP ultimate can be a game-changer, disrupting enemy formations and turning the tide of battle in the team's favor.

Echo's unique ability to duplicate enemy heroes grants the team access to valuable ultimates and ensures adaptability to counter the enemy's strategies effectively.

Together, this team excels at coordination and exploiting weaknesses in the enemy's defenses. They can initiate engagements with Doomfist's aggressive dives while disrupting enemy formations through Sombra's hacks. Kiriko and Lifeweaver provide the necessary healing and survivability for the team to sustain prolonged fights while also making it possible for sudden solo dives by Doomfist, Sombra, or Echo.

Kiriko can use Swift Step to instantly teleport to an ally in need, while Lifeweaver can use Life Grip to pull an ally that is in danger. With precise communication and execution, this composition can dismantle enemy lines, secure crucial eliminations, and claim victory on the battlefield.

3) Defensive Crowd Control Team

Tank: Doomfist

Damage: Junkrat + Mei

Support: Brigitte + Baptiste

The Overwatch 2 team composition featuring Doomfist, Mei, Junkrat, Brigitte, and Baptiste forms a powerful and disruptive combination that excels at crowd control and sustained damage. Mei's freezing abilities further disrupt enemy formations, isolating and immobilizing foes to set up easy eliminations for the team. Junkrat's explosives and area denial traps add another layer of control, making it difficult for enemies to approach or maintain a position.

Brigitte acts as an off-support and as a frontline tank in Overwatch 2, providing protection and healing for the team. Her Rally ultimate can significantly boost the team's survivability and make them even more formidable in prolonged engagements. On the other hand, Baptiste complements the team with his Biotic Launcher's healing grenades and Immortality Field, ensuring they can withstand intense engagements and survive enemy ultimate. Furthermore, his Amplification Matrix can amplify the damage output of Junkrat's explosives and other projectiles, turning them into even greater threats.

As a team, they excel at controlling and locking down areas, making it challenging for the enemy to push through or hold positions. With Baptiste's healing and Immortality Field providing sustain, and Brigitte's Rally boosting their survivability, this composition can withstand enemy assaults and dish out sustained damage in return.

4) Offensive Aerial Team

Tank: Doomfist

Damage: Pharah + Echo

Support: Mercy + Zenyatta

This Overwatch 2 team forms a high-flying and deadly aerial squad that excels at dealing devastating damage from the skies.

Doomfist leads the charge as the frontline disruptor, diving into the enemy backline with his powerful melee abilities, creating chaos and possibly eliminating high-priority targets. Pharah and Echo dominate the skies, raining down rockets and utilizing their flight abilities to control the battlefield and pick off enemies from above, especially while they are busy dealing with Doomfist. Their combined aerial superiority makes it difficult for the enemy to maintain positioning and effectively counter their assaults.

Mercy and Zenyatta provide essential support to Doomfist and the aerial duo. Mercy's Guardian Angel allows her to quickly fly to Pharah or Echo, providing consistent healing and damage boosting to enhance their already formidable damage output. Her Resurrect ability is invaluable, granting them a second chance if they are taken down in battle, making it possible to never lose momentum on the battlefield.

Zenyatta's Orb of Harmony provides constant healing to the team, keeping Doomfist and the aerial damage dealers sustained during engagements, while his Orb of Discord amplifies the damage dealt to enemy targets, making them easier for the team to eliminate.

Together, this team composition excels at controlling the skies and wreaking havoc on the enemy team from above. With Doomfist's disruption and diving abilities, Pharah and Echo's aerial dominance becomes harder to deal with, especially with the combined support of Mercy and Zenyatta, as they can create opportunities for crucial eliminations to secure objectives in Overwatch 2.

5) Offensive Dive Team

Tank: Doomfist

Damage: Genji + Tracer

Support: Lucio + Kiriko

This fast-paced dive composition in Overwatch 2 capitalizes on speed, mobility, and disruption. Doomfist, Genji, and Tracer form a relentless trio that dives into the enemy backline, overwhelming them with close-range burst damage. Doomfist serves as the frontline diver, initiating engagements by diving deep into the enemy backline with his powerful melee abilities, creating chaos and eliminating key targets.

Genji and Tracer, both highly mobile and agile damage dealers, accompany Doomfist in their dives, focusing on picking off vulnerable enemies and swiftly retreating to safety.

Lucio plays a crucial role in facilitating the team's mobility, using his Speed Boost to quickly close the distance to the enemy backline and providing necessary sustain with his healing aura during intense engagements. His Sound Barrier provides a protective shield, ensuring the team's survival during aggressive pushes and allowing them to remain in the fray longer.

Kiriko, the agile support hero, complements the team with healing and utility, providing crucial support to the divers during their engagements.

Together, this dive comp exhibits incredible synergy, rapidly traversing the battlefield and isolating high-priority targets. Their combined speed, agility, and burst damage make it challenging for the enemy team to counter their coordinated assaults effectively.

Communication and precise timing are essential for executing well-coordinated dives and making the most of Kiriko's support capabilities in Overwatch 2. With swift execution and coordinated attacks, this team composition can dominate team fights, secure critical picks, and create a constant threat on the battlefield.

Doomfist's ability to excel as the sole tank hero opens up exciting possibilities for team compositions in Overwatch 2. The five team compositions explored in this article demonstrate the diverse ways Doomfist can synergize with multiple damage heroes and supports, emphasizing aggression, disruption, and versatility.

Coordination, communication, and adaptability are vital when employing these compositions to ensure the team maximizes Doomfist's potential. With the wrong team composition and disorderly gameplay, Doomfist can die quickly, leaving a gap in the battlefield. However, by choosing the right team composition, he can single-handedly shape the outcome of battles and lead the charge to victory.