5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Mei

Mei-Ling Zhou, in-game alias Mei, is a Damage hero on the Overwatch 2 roster. She used to be a climatologist in addition to being an adventurer. With abilities that focus on short-range damage, providing team mobility, and slowing enemies down, she can be considered an offensive hero, useful for utilization in the middle of the battlefield. She uses an Endothermic Blaster as her primary weapon.

This "gun" beams out a short-range spray that damages and slows enemies down. The blaster’s alt-click ability shoots out an icicle-like projectile that can greatly damage enemies. Her secondary self-heal ability also protects her while healing. She can also construct large Ice Walls to deny entry or provide mobility to teammates.

The five best duo combinations for Overwatch 2’s Mei

Mei is a greatly self-sufficient Damage hero who can output high damage numbers on the board and even heal herself if ever required. However, her kit, which also largely focuses on crowd control and entry denial, makes her a good support to other DPS heroes and any character that can deal a relatively extensive amount of damage. Here are five heroes that work well with Mei.

1) Genji

Genji is a samurai-like Damage hero from Overwatch 2, who uses shurikens and his sword, the Dragonblade, to deal damage. Since Genji is a hero who benefits from being quick, having enemies slow down is a big advantage, and as such, makes Mei a great secondary DPS to accompany him.

Using her primary fire ability slows enemies down, who can be easily tracked down by Genji. Countering him while being slowed and receiving high damage is also difficult for enemies. Alternatively, her ultimate, Blizzard, can be used together with Genji’s - Dragonblade. This will result in some easy kills if used correctly in Overwatch 2.

2) Winston

Winston is an apelike Tank hero in Overwatch 2, who uses a Tesla Cannon to deal damage. Like Mei, his weapon also slows enemies down. Unfortunately, these two slow effects do not stack. However, using Winston with Mei will present large damage numbers.

Mei’s slow effect will take priority, which means Winston can finish off targets that are being focused on by the former. Winston’s Primal Rage ultimate ability can also work well with her ultimate, as enemies are stuck in place and cannot scatter away from an ulting Winston.

3) Hanzo

The bow and arrow-wielding Damage hero from Overwatch 2, Hanzo is a good pick to pair with Mei as she can provide good vantage points using her Ice Wall. Placing himself atop, he can snipe enemies or poke at them with consistent damage. Slow enemies affected by the Endothermic Blaster are also easier targets for the archer to strike.

Using Mei’s Blizzard along with his ultimate, Dragonstrike can work well situationally, as enemies frozen in sight of Hanzo’s dragons will most definitely suffer a certain death. However, as Blizzard’s Area-Of-Effect (AoE) is circular and therefore larger than that of Dragonstrike, it may prove to be a hit or miss depending on where any enemy has been frozen.

4) Orisa

One of Overwatch 2’s offensive Tank heroes, Orisa can achieve good harmony on the battlefield with Mei. She can provide the Damage hero with enough cover to quickly heal up. Mei can, in turn, raise Ice Walls against enemies who have been speared away by Orisa’s Javelin, to deny re-entry.

Blizzard, once again, works amazingly with Orisa’s ultimate, Terra Surge. When the latter pulls enemies towards herself, Mei can throw in Blizzard to freeze them. This ensures that they do not survive the impact damage or escape the radius of the ultimate.

5) Echo

Echo is an airborne hero who uses an extensive kit to deal damage from the sky. Using Mei’s Ice Wall, she can achieve a higher vantage point. She is also effective with her Focusing Beam alongside Mei’s freezing beam.

Echo’s Sticky Bombs and primary fire, Tri-Shot, can be paired particularly well with Mei’s Blizzard, as they are high damage output abilities. This combination is harder to counter as the damage is more than capable of melting through frozen enemies, and Echo is mostly airborne, making her a harder target to take down.

Mei can be a tremendous secondary DPS in any Overwatch 2 team, with her abilities being complementary to almost any other Damage hero. Her ability to self-heal and stop an enemy team from snowballing into areas is also a great component of any team composition. The heroes paired up with Mei can be very useful in the right hands.

