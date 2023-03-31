5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Torbjorn

Torbjorn is an auto-turret-wielding Damage hero in Overwatch 2, who also uses other pyro abilities to deny or utilize area control. With his extensive kit, Torbjorn can be classified as both an offensive and a defensive type of hero. However, this character is favored more towards defensive setups. This Swedish hero is equipped with a Rivet Gun that can shoot arcing projectiles of molten metal on a trajectory.

His alt-fire shoots smaller pellets in short close-range bursts, effectively acting like a shotgun for up-and-close encounters. Torbjorn also employs a Forge Hammer, acting as both a Melee weapon and his turret repair tool.

Five of the best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Torbjorn

As a more laid-back hero who doesn’t necessarily need to be amidst the action. He can farm a lot of damage from afar, and it can prove to be devastatingly effective. Keeping Torbjorn’s play style in mind and his comprehensive kit, here are five of the most elite picks to duo up with this Damage hero.

1) Kiriko

Kiriko is a great Support hero amongst the Overwatch 2 roster for Torbjorn to play around with. If any enemy hero flanks the latter, the former can quickly use her Swift Step to help him out. As Torbjorn is a low-movement character, our Support hero can also supply him with her Healing Ofundas without too much trouble.

Using Kitsune Rush, Kiriko’s ultimate, along with an overloaded Torbjorn, can make for a catastrophic combination. With Rivet Gun’s damage and movement already being boosted from being overloaded, her ultimate will amplify its speed even further. This will make securing kills for Torbjorn extremely easy, especially in chokepoints.

2) Reinhardt

Overwatch 2’s Reinhardt is a shielded Tank hero. Pairing him up with our Damage hero is beneficial due to the immense protection he can provide to the auto-turret. He can also protect Torbjorn himself when the latter might need to use the forge hammer to repair the aforementioned turret.

During Escort mode, placing a turret on the payload as attackers can make it incredibly hard for defenders to push forward and play around the cart. Reinhardt players can protect this turret using their Barrier Field, while Torbjorn plays behind it. The two can dovetail together and make sure it's incredibly difficult to destroy the turret.

3) Wrecking Ball

Most definitely a wildcard pick, this Tank hero from Overwatch 2 is a bit of a niche pick as he may not be able to provide too much protection to Torbjorn. Nonetheless, a good Torbjorn can work as a decent secondary DPS behind Wrecking Ball, in the areas that he has bulldozed through - retaining good control over them.

However, the main reason why these two heroes can coordinate well is because of their ultimates, Minefield and Molten Core. Using these two abilities in tandem will almost always result in a total shutdown of an area, with no real way to get through without dying.

4) Orisa

Orisa using her ultimate, Terra Surge (Image via Blizzard)

Orisa is an offensive tank from Overwatch 2, who can protect Torbjorn and his turret behind her defensive abilities such as Fortify and Javelin Spin, which negates a lot of incoming projectiles. This allows our Damage hero to effectively use his Rivet Gun and also repair the turret whenever needed without worrying about flanks or enemy pushes.

Orisa’s ultimate, Terra Surge, when used in combination with either an Overloaded Torbjorn or his ultimate, Molten Core, will result in many straightforward multi-kills. Any enemy left standing should be finished off by the burning effects of his ultimate or Terra Surge’s final Javelin stab, which deals massive damage.

5) Pharah

Pharah using Rocket Barrage, a good combo with Molten Core (Image via Blizzard)

Pharah is an aerial Damage hero who uses her rocket launcher from above on unsuspecting enemies. Playing Torbjorn as a secondary DPS to Pharah will result in fast, effective, and high-damage numbers. However, as both these Overwatch 2 heroes aren’t able to sustain too much damage, it's always better to be wary of enemy flanks and team pushes.

Dovetailing well will result in both securing kills that the other might have damaged. Using her ultimate, Rocket Barrage, on enemies who are scurrying away from Molten Core or areas that are being bombarded by Torbjorn are also easy pickings for the airborne rocketeer.

Torbjorn is a very stationary character, which might make him an easy target for enemies. Dealing with Torbjorn in an Overwatch 2 match also means dealing with the Auto-Turret. Most opposing teams will prioritize this, so it is important for healers and Supports to keep an eye out for him.

However, this character can prove to be tremendously disruptive in terms of damage output and area control. Despite this, the success of these duos is wholly dependent on the compatibility and proficiency of those who run these heroes.

