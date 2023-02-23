Overwatch 2 players can utilize several heroes and team compositions to win a match. Ashe features a rudimental ability kit that skilled players can use to shut down enemy heroes with ease.

The player base is filled with high-tier skill players who have honed their mechanical and tracking abilities in Overwatch 2. Ashe can utilize the same weapon as a semi-automatic gun and scope it for long-range battles. She can also use sticks of dynamite and a shotgun to knock back enemies in close-quarter combat.

That said, here are the heroes who can counter Ashe in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 hero counters for Ashe

Blizzard Entertainment introduced Overwatch 2 with the same basic hero categories - Damage, Tank, and Support. Ashe is in the damage class and can take down fragile heroes with ease. She utilizes a semi-automatic rifle and a pocket shotgun to engage in gunfights. The absence of mobility-based abilities and Ashe’s small health pool makes it easier to shut her down.

Ashe’s abilities

Here is a list of Ashe’s abilities players can use in Overwatch 2.

The Viper (Primary Fire): Semi-automatic rifle with high damage output. Right-click to switch to the scope increasing damage further but shoots with a reduced fire rate.

Coach Gun: Shoot a small shotgun that can knock back enemies and Ashe at the same time. The ability can prove useful in evading close-quarter combat.

Dynamite: Throw a set of dynamite sticks that explode after a delay. Players can shoot it to immediately denote it.

B.O.B (Ultimate): Call in a robot that knocks enemy heroes in the air and shoots them with its arm cannons. Disappears after a short duration.

Ashe counters

Ashe players usually fight alongside support heroes and behind tanks to maximize their impact on the match. However, opposing teams usually target support and damage heroes in an attempt to cripple and isolate the tanks. There are various heroes who can easily break the formation and take out Ashe.

Here are a few of the best hero counters for Ashe in Overwatch 2.

D.Va

D.Va is easily one of the best mobile tank heroes in Overwatch 2. She can quickly engage and disengage from fights on the map. Her Defense Matrix ability can block Ashe's lethal shots and take considerable hits due to her massive health pool. She can also damage Ashe with a missile swarm and shut her down.

Widowmaker

Widowmaker is one of the most damaging characters in Blizzard’s hero-shooter title. She can easily eliminate Ashe with a clean headshot even from a long distance. Widowmaker can also launch poison traps to inflict ticking damage, fatal for low-health pool heroes.

Sombra

Sombra is a stealth damage hero who can go invisible and backstab the enemy team. She can silence Ashe for a short while and burst her down with a submachine gun. Sombra can also teleport to a safe location if the fight suddenly turns against her.

Winston

Winston is a solid choice among tank heroes to attack the weaker backlines of the opposing team. He can leap forward and fight fragile support and damage heroes. Moreover, Winston’s weapons can damage more than one hero present in front of him within a limited range. His ultimate can also be used to knock back Ashe and block her movements before eliminating her.

Ana

Ana is another sharpshooter hero who uses a modified sniper to heal allies and damage enemy heroes. Her biotic bullets and grenades can inflict anti-heal effects on opponents and deplete a chunk of their health pool. Her ultimate ability can boost her allies' abilities, which can be used to tear through the vanguard and target Ashe.

Players can utilize several different hero combinations to counter Ashe in Overwatch 2. A hero's skill level and mastery can be useful in multiple situations. Hence, the choice of counters may differ for every individual. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more hero counter guides.

