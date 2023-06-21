5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Echo

Overwatch 2's Echo is arguably one of the more powerful DPS heroes in the game. Initially created as a result of the Echo Project, this advanced robot is a multi-functional AI. She served many missions alongside the Overwatch team effectively, thanks to her highly-adaptive learning modules. That makes her a threat out on the battlefield. She boasts a mix of both good mobility thanks to her flight abilities and damage due to powerful attacks.

In other words, she is extremely annoying to deal with, especially if the player has mastered her maneuverability. As such, players, especially newcomers, may have difficulty dealing with her in skirmishes. Here are some heroes that counter her effectively in Overwatch 2.

Which heroes counter Echo in Overwatch 2?

In a nutshell, the best counters to Echo are hitscan heroes

1) Ashe

One of the best mid-range sniper heroes in Overwatch 2's roster, Deadlock Gang's Ashe is also among the best DPS characters. When aiming down sights, her rifle gains amplified damage at the cost of fire rate, thus turning into a sniper. This allows players to take down Echo from a distance.

Skilled players can even use the Dynamite's AOE (Area of Effect) in mid-air to catch Echo off guard and land a burning DOT (Damage Over Time) effect. Then there's her Ultimate "B.O.B," which launches her robot companion at the target location to auto-target and shoot at nearby foes. This makes countering flying foes easy.

2) Baptiste

The only Support on this list, Baptiste is a powerful healer in Overwatch 2. His weapon's primary fire performs well, but his alt-fire can deal surprisingly decent burst damage for his class. Since the attack is hitscan, this can make dealing with Echo easier. If she moves out of reach into a vertical area, Baptiste can follow suit thanks to his Exo Boots that allow him to jump high.

If Echo tries launching her Sticky Bombs, they can be negated with his own Immortality Field that stops all incoming damage as long as the lamp is active. As if that was not enough, his Ultimate allows placing a window that boosts all damage and healing that passes through it, making for quicker kills.

3) Soldier 76

One of the most classic hitscan heroes in Overwatch 2, Soldier 76 is an excellent beginner DPS character. On top of decent damage, particularly with the Helix Rocket attack, his gunfire pattern and recoil are very easy to adapt to. He is also one of the only few heroes on the roster to be able to sprint.

Throw in his Biotic Field for on-the-go healing, and he's an all-rounder ready to deal with whatever comes his way. Best of all is his Ultimate Tactical Visor which grants him auto-aim for the ability's duration, making pesky flyers easy to deal with.

4) Sombra

This cunning hacker is one of the more unique DPS heroes in Overwatch 2. She can turn invisible at the press of a button, able to flank enemies and surprise them. She wields an SMG that does not deal high damage unless players have their head-tracking skills on point, but it is still enough to poke and harass them. The biggest trick up her sleeve is her Hack ability. Using it on any hero disables their abilities for a few seconds.

Using this on Echo in flight can cause her to fall immediately. Creative players can set up sneaky ambushes over insta-kill areas such as pits or the canal in the Rialto map. If things do head south, Sombra can teleport out of trouble thanks to the Translocator that safely teleports her to the location where the device is dropped. Her EMP Ultimate is also deadly, as it damages foes and shields and hacks all targets caught in the EMP blast

5) Cassidy

The beloved Deadlock Gang cowboy recently got a buff, thanks to Overwatch 2 Season 5 updates. His Peacemaker revolver has always dealt decent damage to foes thanks to its attack power and hitscan nature. While his Magnetic Grenade was brutal, it is even deadlier now thanks to its ability to slow stuck targets and auto-home in on them.

Any Echo that dares dive Cassidy will likely get wiped by the grenade or at least the pistol's full mag alt-fire. His Ultimate Deadeye locks on to foes and deals massive damage that will outright one-shot most squishy heroes. Best use it from a flank when the foes turn their backs so they do not interrupt the Ultimate's wind-up time.

Overwatch 2 is available on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

