All Overwatch 2 Hitscan Heroes ranked from easiest to learn to hardest

Hitscan characters play a crucial role in Overwatch 2. The developers of the game have provided certain Heroes with abilities that excel in particular situations and roles. This diversity caters to a variety of players with different playstyles.

Hitscan characters in Overwatch 2 are particularly notable. These Heroes have primary fires that instantly hit any target the player aims at, offering reliable and immediate damage output. Whether you're aiming to climb up the competitive ladder or simply improve your gameplay, there are characters that are easy to learn and others that require a specific set of skills to master. Here is a list of Hitscan characters in Overwatch 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

Overwatch 2 Hitscan Heroes ranked from easiest to hardest

14) Soldier 76

Soldier 76 is the easiest Hero to learn in Overwatch 2. This American soldier can run around the map as long as he wishes thanks to his Sprint. His Pulse Rifle and as well as Helix Rocket are both fairly simple to aim. He can heal himself with his Biotic Field. His ultimate Tactical Visor shoots his adversaries with precision like an aimbot.

13) Bastion

Bastion is also a fairly simple Hero to play. This tank-shredding DPS is capable of firing grenades and bullets, which are all rather simple to aim. In his Assault configuration, he can shred any kind of Tank Hero. His A-36 grenades are lethal against any low-health enemies. His ultimate configuration can hit enemies who are far away.

12) Reaper

This former Black watch agent equips a shotgun in his loadout that is incredibly lethal from a very close range. You can make some sneaky plays with Reaper in Overwatch 2. His Shadow Step allows him to go behind enemy lines and surround them along with other teammates. His Wraith form allows him to get out of serious situations if things go south. He can kill multiple targets at once with his ultimate Death Blossom.

11) Sojourn

Many players will disagree that Sojourn is a Hitscan character. Even though her primary fire got a projectile and has a small spread, the charge for her secondary fire Railgun is a Hitscan shot. She is harder to play than other Hitscan heroes because it’s not just about aim. Her Power Slide requires proper timing and placement so that she can land her Disruptor Shot properly, which deals a massive amount of damage to her rivals.

10) Ashe

If players want to learn Ashe, they need to have an insane precision aim. Her main rifle, The Viper, can act as a sniper while ADSing. Her ultimate B.O.B can automatically deal damage to nearby adversaries, but her Dynamite and Coach Gun are two tricky things to use.

9) Cassidy

Cassidy’s primary weapon Peacekeeper has six bullets in its magazine. Every bullet deals a massive amount of damage that can be a nightmare for any opposing Overwatch 2 player. His Combat Roll allows him to get out of intense situations, and his ultimate Deadeye requires perfect timing to be effective.

8) Wrecking Ball

This former Test subject Hammond can roll around the warzone with his armory of weapons and can crush his foes with the robust body of his mech. His Grappling claw allows him to be more agile. His ultimate deploys a field of durable proximity mines that go off when they come into contact with adversaries.

7) D.Va

D.Va is one of the hardest Hitscan Tank Heroes to play in Overwatch 2. Her Fusion Cannon is most effective in times of close-range combat, and she can use her Defense Matrix to stop any incoming projectiles from the enemy team.

6) Baptiste

Despite being a Support, Baptiste is definitely a Hitscan hero, thanks to his burst-fire shots from his Biotic Launcher gun. His Exo-Boosts allow him extra mobility and also help get to the higher grounds. His Immortality field prevents allies from dying. His ultimate creates a Matrix that causes allied missiles and bullets that pass through it to deal twice as much damage.

5) Ana

Ana is one of the most lethal Hitscan sniper Support Heroes in Overwatch 2. Her Biotic Rifle can simultaneously heal her teammates and deal damage to her enemies. The most lethal ability she has access to is her Sleep Dart. The usage of the Dart in the right situation can have a huge impact in intense games. Her Biotic Grenade and Nano Boost are relatively easy to use but can still turn the tides of a battle.

4) Kiriko

A Shrine caretaker, and kunoichi healer, Kiriko is supported by her Kitsune spirit. She can deal severe damage to her adversaries with the help of her Kunai, which is one of the deadliest weapons available to a Support Hero. Kiriko's passive allows her to climb walls and move around in unique ways. Her other abilities, like Protection Suzu and Kitsune Rush, require proper timing to be effective.

3) Tracer

British Pilot Tracer is simple to play, but mastering her can be difficult. She can go to the enemy’s backline with her Blink ability. Her Recall ability can restore her previous health, ammo, and position, which is a game-changer. Her primary gun Pulse Pistol and ultimate Pulse Bomb can be a deadly combo if used properly.

2) Sombra

This Mexican Hacker is one of the most challenging Hitscan Heroes to learn in Overwatch 2. Her Stealth ability allows her to get behind the enemy lines and disrupt plans. The tricky part of playing Sombra is choosing the right location to teleport back to. Apart from this, players will have to deal a lot of damage in a short span of time during their teleportation.

1) Widowmaker

This French assassin is a lethal sniper in the Overwatch DPS roster. Her usefulness is dependent upon her long-ranged sniper rifle Widow’s Kiss. It is hard but not impossible to master the weapon, and once players have done so, they secure a lot of impactful kills with their pin-point precision. Compared to her sniper rifle, her other abilities are much easier to use. Widowmaker's Ultimate is one of her standout abilities that allows her teammates to see the position of the rival team.

