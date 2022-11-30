Best crosshair and DPI settings for Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Sojourn, a potent Damage Hero who can quickly dispatch adversaries, is one of Overwatch 2's newest characters. Her high-damage attacks and agility enable her to lead her comrades into combat.

Sojourn is a Hero who, despite having skills that seem simple, demands a high level of ability to play well because she depends on precision aim to hit targets.

The Canadian Hero is equipped with a railgun that has two fire modes. The weapon may fire charged-up beams for primary fire or rapid-fire rounds like a conventional rifle. This railgun shot is very potent when fully charged and is capable of dispatching Damage Class Heroes with 200 health in a single shot.

Naturally, Sojourn and the majority of Damage Heroes rely heavily on their skills. To make the most of her equipment, players should be able to make accurate shots and maintain a good position.

Best crosshair settings for Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Sojourn's main weapon is a deadly Railgun with a short reload time and the ability to fire several rounds. However, players have the option of charging the Railgun with their secondary fire and fatally striking foes.

There are no restrictions on whom players can fire at because the Railgun may fire several shots before needing to reload. Instead, if they are accurate enough, gamers will be able to strike several foes at once. However, if they decide to charge up the Railgun, players will probably want to focus on just one foe.

Players can employ a specific crosshair for Sojourn that maximizes their ability to hit adversaries with their Railgun in order to support the hero's variety of shots.

Players should make use of the crosshair reticle due to Sojourn's varied Railgun attacks. However, something like the circle or dot might be helpful for players who just want to charge up the Railgun and focus on one foe at a time. Due to its branching lines, the crosshair spread complements the primary fire of the railgun.

The central dot on the crosshair can then be used to focus on a single foe if players desire to charge up the Railgun. However, keep in mind that the charged-up Railgun is Hitscan, so players don't need to make any adjustments. The central dot gives players a clear sense of where their shot will fall because wherever they fire the shot is where it will go.

Players can use the crosshair in two distinct ways, thanks to a combination of these factors. When firing the Railgun at numerous foes, players can use the whole crosshair. Then, when they only want to charge up and take out one enemy, they can use the dot.

Given below are Sojourn's crosshair settings for Overwatch 2:

Type: Crosshairs

Show Accuracy: Off

Color: Player preference, but something brighter is recommended

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 10

Center Gap: 10

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 0%

Dot Size: 3

Dot Opacity: 0%

Scale with Resolution: On

Sojourn players in Overwatch 2 can experiment with this unique crosshair to determine if they wish to alter it.

Attending various aim-training games will also allow them to practice using this crosshair. An eDPI of around 400 is ideal for Sojourn in Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes