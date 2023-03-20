5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Soldier:76

Overwatch 2's Soldier:76 is a former soldier who leverages his tactical knowledge and advanced weaponry to dismantle his foes. He is a versatile damage dealer who can adapt to a variety of situations and playstyles, but to fully unlock his potential, it's crucial to select complementary heroes that can amplify his strengths and mitigate his weaknesses.

In this article, we'll explore the top five heroes to pair with Soldier:76 in Overwatch 2. Each of these heroes brings unique abilities and playstyles that can synergize with Soldier:76's kit, boosting his effectiveness on the battlefield.

By learning how to synergize with these heroes, players can create powerful duos that are capable of dominating the competition. So, whether you're a seasoned Overwatch player or new to the game, read on to discover the best heroes to pair with Soldier:76 in Overwatch 2.

Best heroes to duo with Soldier 76 in Overwatch 2

1) Ana

Ana is a support hero in Overwatch 2 who excels at healing and buffing her teammates. She also has the ability to deal damage and can provide cover fire for Soldier:76.

Her Biotic Grenade can boost Soldier:76's healing and damage output, making him even more effective on the battlefield. Additionally, her Sleep Dart can be used to incapacitate enemies, allowing Soldier:76 to take them out quickly.

2) D.Va

D.Va is a tank hero who can absorb damage and protect her teammates. She also has the ability to fly, which can help Soldier:76 get to high ground or escape danger.

Her Defense Matrix can protect Soldier:76 from incoming projectiles, allowing him to focus on dealing damage. Her Self-Destruct ability can clear out enemies and create space for Soldier:76 to move in and take control of the area.

3) Tracer

Tracer is a damage hero in Overwatch 2 who is known for her mobility and high burst damage. She can move quickly around the map and distract enemies, allowing Soldier:76 to pick them off from a distance.

Her Pulse Bomb can also take out enemy tanks or groups of enemies, creating openings for Soldier:76 to advance.

4) Zenyatta

Zenyatta is a support hero who can provide healing and damage at the same time. His Orb of Harmony can heal Soldier:76 while he is on the move, allowing him to stay in the fight longer.

His Discord Orb can also mark targets for Soldier:76, increasing his damage output and making it easier for him to take out enemies. Zenyatta's Transcendence can provide a powerful healing boost for Soldier:76 and his teammates.

5) Winston

Winston is a tank hero in Overwatch 2 who can jump into the fray and disrupt enemy lines. He can also create space for Soldier:76 to move around and take out enemies.

Winston's Barrier Projector can protect both him and Soldier:76, allowing them to move in and out of danger. His Primal Rage can knock enemies back and deal damage, creating openings for Soldier:76 to take out key targets.

Soldier:76 is a versatile hero who can be paired with a variety of heroes in Overwatch 2. The heroes listed above provide unique abilities and playstyles that can complement Soldier:76's strengths and compensate for his weaknesses. Whether you're playing with friends or looking for a strong duo in competitive play, these heroes are sure to help you dominate the battlefield.

