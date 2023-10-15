Overwatch 2 "Game Server connection failed error": Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Ever since Overwatch 2 Season 7's release, the game has had its fair share of network issues. This is directly sourced to it being unable to handle server load during its initial launch. However, even almost a week after the debut of Season 7, players are seeing a number of errors plaguing their game, recurring in frequent intervals.

The "Game Server connection failed error" is a common problem in the game, and has been propping up all across social media websites such as X, Reddit, and more. Below, players will find a detailed reasoning as to why this problem occurs and some easy fixes they can apply to prevent it from happening again.

How to fix "Game Server connection failed error" in Overwatch 2?

"Game Server connection failed error" in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The "Game Server connection failed error" in Overwatch 2 error issue is strongly speculated to arise from a user's own faulty internet connection. While there is also a strong possibility of it being sourced back to Blizzard's server having problems, this is a rare occurrence that comes in only during DDOS attacks or brand-new season releases.

Below is a list of fixes players can apply to ensure their internet connection is stable, provided that the issue does arise from their end.

1) Checking your internet connection

A common cause of "Game Server connection failed error" is due to a disruption in your internet connection. While playing the game, this often goes unnoticed as the FPS title still registers your disrupted internet and allows you to keep playing for a set duration. However, it will then proceed to kick you out of the game within a few seconds.

Ensuring that your internet connection is stable will automatically eliminate the problem and prevent future recurrences.

2) Opting for a LAN connection

An extension of the above solution, you should strive to play Overwatch 2 using a LAN cable instead of using Wi-Fi. The reasoning for this is that LAN cables ensure that the device receives a constant and seamless feed of internet connectivity, without any network issues disrupting it.

With Wi-Fi, oftentimes, you will find lag spikes and other issues bothering you, often to the game disconnecting you from ongoing matches. Using a LAN cable will minimize such issues.

3) Rebooting game and launcher

Sometimes, when both these solutions fail to work, our experience has led us to believe that restarting Overwatch 2, along with its launcher, be it Battle.net or Steam, can often result in the problem being fixed.

While the cause for this is unknown, it is believed that there is some sort of server sync issue that occurs, upon which the game prevents players from logging in, keeping them disconnected. A mere reboot can solve this problem.

4) Verify game files

Verifying integrity of Overwatch 2 files on Steam (Image via Valve)

Due to some issues with your devices, some game files can often be corrupted. This could be due to unwarranted shutdowns, or a power surge affecting your devices; the reasons could be endless. This leads to the above-discussed issue.

You can open your Blizzard client or Steam client and proceed to verify the integrity of the Overwatch 2 game files to ensure everything is in order. When done so, proceeding to log in should allow you to play the game seamlessly.

For more Overwatch 2 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.