5 best Support heroes to dominate Samoa in Overwatch 2

As Samoa joins the extensive Overwatch 2 map pool with Season 7, players are slowly trying to find the best Heroes suited to playing this map. Samoa, much like the traditional Control map, is segmented into three rounds. Set on the sunny beaches of Oceania, the map is structured primarily for close-range combat, but in true Overwatch style, all comps fare quite well.

When it comes to Support heroes, ones that thrive in close-quarter combat are ideal for playing Samoa. Having said that, long-range specialists such as Ana can work well as long as players position themselves strategically on the tightly spaced map.

This article will cover five of the best Support heroes suited to combat enemies on the map. These Heroes thrive on the map and are great at striking a perfect balance between damage and healing depending on the requirement.

Mercy, Kiriko, and other Support Heroes perfect for Samoa in Overwatch 2

1) Mercy

Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy is a great enabler in Overwatch 2, and her abilities heighten the effectiveness of her teammates on the field. Her Revive and Damage Boost abilities can turn the tides of the game in the most dire situations.

With the ability to fly around sticking with your Damage heroes, Mercy provides a mix of both Healing and Damage Boost as and when required. With appropriate movement skills, Mercy players can become unkillable and thrive in control point maps.

2) Kiriko

Kiriko in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Kiriko is an evergreen Support Hero. She plays well in Samoa and has an incredibly powerful kit. Players must not simply resort to heal-botting with this Hero. Cycling two Kunai shots between your healing spree will ensure you dish out adequate damage, helping in team fights and solo encounters.

Her Protection Suzu and Ultimate Ability, Kitsune Rush, are game-changers. Players must coordinate with their team while using these abilities to make the best use of them.

3) Lucio

Lucio in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lucio thrives in Control maps. His playstyle allows him to be extremely aggressive, attacking the backline and promptly returning to his team to provide adequate healing. To effectively make use of Lucio, a composition of Brawl Heroes, such as Reinhardt, Soldier, Reaper, Mei, and others, would definitely help.

Dishing out damage and farming enemies will help accumulate enough Ultimate Charge for Sound Barrier and ensure the team stays alive even after being util-dumped over the course of the match.

4) Ana

Ana in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is an all-around Support who thrives when her team plays aggressively. With adept positioning, players can chuck out aggressive Biotic Grenades and Sleep Darts, perfect for not only negating enemy heals but also ensuring they get easily eliminated.

Ana's ultimate ability, Nano Boost, can be a great game changer. With 50% damage reduction and 50% damage boost, any player entrusted with this ultimate can go on to demolish the entire team with utmost ease. Some favorable combinations include Nano Boost with Soldier Ultimate, Nano Boost with Genji Ultimate, Nano Boost with Reinhardt Ultimate, and so on.

All this considered, Ana is still difficult to get value out of on Samoa. A lack of game sense and positioning will almost render her useless on the field. Players must ensure they take the necessary steps to keep repositioning and opening up angles for their team to win fights.

5) Brigitte

Brigitte in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When we talk about close-range combat, there is no one better than Brigitte. With her Rocket Flail, Brigitte constantly deals damage at close range, triggering her Inspire Passive Ability. What this does is provide a surge of healing constantly as long as she keeps doing damage to enemies.

She pairs well with Brawl as well as Dive compositions due to her versatile and aggressive nature. Furthermore, Brigitte has Repair packs that distribute the healing as and when required.

