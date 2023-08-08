Overwatch 2 reveals Ana Mythic skin in the Season 6 Invasion trailer

The long-awaited update for Season 6 of Overwatch 2 is on the horizon, leaving players hyped for the upcoming content. In previous seasons, the game struggled due to a lack of engaging content. Thus, it’s high time Blizzard Entertainment gave this free-to-play FPS a fresh flavor. Having said that, a recent Overwatch 2 trailer has shaken the community.

In the trailer of Overwatch 2’s Season 6 “Invasion,” the Mythic skin of Ana, which players eagerly awaited, has finally been revealed. Meanwhile, with PvE officially confirmed, this season will inundate the community with many new features.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Mythic skin will see Ana in Omnic form

In a recent official trailer from Overwatch’s YouTube channel, the developers finally revealed Ana's Mythic skin included in the game's upcoming Season 6 Battle Pass. This Mythic skin will be included at the end of the Battle Pass and can only be acquired by buying its Premium version.

Since the new season is all about the story of the Null sector, players will be able to see Ana in her Omnic form in that Mythic skin. The game developer has also revealed other skins that will be included in the Battle Pass.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



: Invasion begins Aug 10 pic.twitter.com/STKdjpUMc7 30+ epic heroes, each with game-changing abilities. Which will you choose? #Overwatch2 : Invasion begins Aug 10

Alongside the Mythic skin, Blizzard confirmed the addition of a new Support Hero named Illari and revealed her gameplay. They also announced a launch event following the launch of that Hero.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch

New Support Hero: Illari

New Mode: Flashpoint

And so much more



An all-new adventure awaits in pic.twitter.com/1bjlEykChU 🤖 Invasion Story MissionsNew Support Hero: IllariNew Mode: FlashpointAnd so much moreAn all-new adventure awaits in #Overwatch2 : Invasion, launching Aug 10 at 12pm PT

When Blizzard made the proactive decision to halt the PvE project, they faced a major backlash after the community protested strongly. However, they finally announced their PvE-based story mode and also confirmed a brand-new game mode called “Flashpoint,” alongside two new PvP maps named Suravasa and New Junk City.

Season 6 is about to go live on 10th August 2023 at 11:15 am PT / 11:45 pm IST. Players across the globe can pre-load the content via the Battle.net client and Steam. For more info about the upcoming season of Overwatch 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.