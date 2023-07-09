Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Lucio

Overwatch 2 is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. In it, players are divided into two sides of five and work together to complete objectives while defending their own. The title features a wide range of heroes with unique abilities and playstyles that can be combined in various ways to create different team compositions.

Players can choose from a variety of heroes from around the world, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. The globe-trotting characters are divided into three categories: damage, tank, and support.

As a support hero, Lucio brings unparalleled mobility and utility to his team, making him a valuable asset in various playstyles and strategies. His primary weapon is his Sonic Amplifier, which can be used to deal damage or heal allies. He also has the ability to switch between two songs: one that increases his team's speed and another that heals them.

Lucio's ultimate ability is Sound Barrier, which provides a large amount of overhealth to all allies within range. In this listicle, we've compiled a list of the top five team compositions that maximize his potential. So grab your skates, crank up the volume, and let's dive into the world of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 guide: Best team compositions for Lucio

1) Aggressive-dominant team

Tank: Junker Queen

Damage: Genji + Sojourn

Support: Brigitte + Lucio

This Overwatch 2 team composition is all about swift movement and aggressive plays. Led by Junker Queen as the tank, Genji and Sojourn deliver devastating damage, while Brigitte ensures healing and armor support.

Lucio's key role here is to provide consistent speed boost that enhances the team's mobility and survivability, allowing for rapid engagements and quick retreats when needed. This composition excels in overwhelming the enemy with anti-healing effects and one-shot kills, creating chaos and disruption on the battlefield.

2) Dive

Tank: Zarya

Damage: Sombra + Genji

Support: Zenyatta + Lucio

The Overwatch 2 dive composition revolves around mobility, disruption, and burst damage. Zarya acts as the tank, protecting the team and building up energy. Sombra and Genji shine as damage-dealers, utilizing flanking maneuvers, harassment, and hacking abilities to dismantle the enemy team.

Zenyatta provides healing and utility with his abilities, while Lucio's speed boost synergizes well with Zarya's Graviton Surge and Genji's Dragonblade, enabling coordinated and swift assaults.

3) Spam

Tank: Sigma

Damage: Torbjorn + Symmetra

Support: Ana + Lucio

If you prefer a more calculated and methodical playstyle in Overwatch 2, the spam composition is an excellent choice. Sigma's shielding ability and control of space create a strong foundation, while Torbjorn and Symmetra provide long-range damage and set up turrets for additional pressure.

Ana's healing and abilities ensure the team's sustain and survival. Lucio's speed boost allows for quick repositioning and efficient rotations, enhancing the overall mobility and effectiveness of the composition.

4) Hybrid

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Tracer + Sombra

Support: Lucio + Mercy

This Overwatch 2 hybrid comp combines elements of mobility, disruption, and long-range damage. Orisa takes the tanking role, offering shield and area control. Lucio and Mercy provide healing and utility support, keeping the team alive and enhancing their effectiveness.

Tracer and Sombra excel as damage-dealers, utilizing their flanking and hacking abilities to disrupt and dismantle the enemy team's defenses. This composition thrives on swift movements, high burst damage, and calculated coordination.

5) Poke

Tank: Wrecking Ball

Damage: Pharah + Echo

Support: Lucio + Zenyatta

The Overwatch 2 poke composition relies on steady high damage, self-sustain, and mobility. Wrecking Ball acts as the tank, dealing damage and self-healing while disrupting the enemy's formation. Lucio and Zenyatta provide healing and utility, ensuring the team's sustainability and countering enemy threats.

Pharah and Echo, both airborne damage-dealers, rain havoc from above, delivering consistent damage and pressuring the enemy team. This composition excels in wearing down the opponents' defenses and capitalizing on opportunities created by disruption.

In Overwatch 2, Lucio's versatility as a support hero shines through in various team compositions. From aggressive-dominant strategies to calculated and strategic approaches, he enhances his team's mobility, survivability, and overall effectiveness.

Experiment with these compositions, adapt to the situation, and coordinate with your team to achieve victory on the battlefield. Remember, teamwork and communication are key in Overwatch 2, so rally your teammates, embrace the power of music, and embark on exhilarating adventures in this energetic hero-shooter.

