Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Mercy

Choosing a proper team composition is essential to win any game of Overwatch 2. Players have been trying to grind their way through the top of the leaderboard since the game's release. As developers converted Overwatch from a 6v6 to a 5v5 format in the sequel, players are taking a new approach to playing this game with a single Tank meta.

The Swiss resident healer Mercy generally serves as a primary healer for the team. With Mercy’s ability to switch between her heal and damage boost, she is an effective asset during team fights and plays alongside several heroes. In this article, we will look at some of the best compositions of Overwatch 2 for Mercy.

5 best Mercy team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Reinhardt + Bastion + Cassidy + Mercy + Ana

Team comp with Reinhardt, Bastion, Cassidy, Mercy, and Ana (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Bastion + Cassidy

Support: Mercy + Ana

This composition is a must-pick lineup if any team wants to go for a Brawl playstyle. This lineup mainly depends on the massive damage output by the whole team.

Reinhardt is one of the most durable Tanks in Overwatch 2, as he has a shield to protect his teammates from upcoming projectiles. Mercy can easily heal and pocket according to the scenario from mid-range with the help of her Caduceus Staff.

Bastion is still viable in Overwatch after the devs buffed him and added some mobility. Moreover, getting pocketed by Mercy from behind further transforms this tank-shredding DPS into a nightmare for his adversaries.

The season 5 Cassidy buff turned him into a meta hitscan DPS for any team. While enemies are distracted by Bastion’s tremendous damage output, Cassidy can flank them from behind and poke them. Mercy can pocket him easily if Cassidy wants to play from the backline, which leads to an immense increase in the overall damage output.

Ana will be a perfect duo for this combination. As Mercy will be busy healing and pocketing both the DPS characters, Ana can only focus on Reinhardt by playing the “focus the president” strategy.

4) Orisa + Soldier 76 + Reaper + Mercy + Baptiste

Team comp with Orisa, Soldier 76, Reaper, Mercy, and Baptiste (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Soldier 76 + Reaper

Support: Mercy + Baptiste

The composition can hold and confuse opposing lines. This lineup is one of the strongest among all the lineups in Overwatch 2 because every character here is self-sufficient to an extent.

Orisa acts as the team’s linchpin and protects her allies from harm from the front lines. Her ultimate is one of the deadliest ones in Overwatch 2. It pulls all the nearby enemies towards her, and if Mercy pockets her from a distance during this phase, then the damage given after stabbing the Javelin to the ground increases.

As discussed earlier, Soldier 76 and Reaper are both self-sufficient DPS characters. Soldier76 can use his Biotic Field to heal himself during intense fights, and Reaper's passive allows him to steal health as he deals damage. A Soldier76 using a Tactical visor while getting pocketed simultaneously by Mercy is quite a scene to watch. Mercy can also give a damage boost to both the damage-dealing characters, which outputs massive damage that can help you win the game.

Baptiste is one of the hardest Supports to learn in Overwatch 2. He can contribute to the damage input alongside DPS characters, while Mercy can act as the primary healer. He can use his Immortality field occasionally when the team can’t afford to lose players and Mercy’s resurrect isn’t available. A Soldier76 can literally melt his adversaries while shooting through Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix ultimate and getting pocketed by Mercy from behind.

3) Roadhog + Junkrat + Ashe + Mercy + Kiriko

Team comp with Roadhog, Junkrat, Ashe, Mercy, and Kiriko (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Roadhog

Damage: Junkrat + Ashe

Support: Mercy + Kiriko

This composition can be used in aggressive plays but works both on Defense and Offense. Roadhog is tricky to kill and has a variety of uses. Having the largest HP pool in Overwatch 2, he can not only absorb damage but can also dish it out. Due to his large hitbox, he can tank most of the upcoming projectiles. As a result, Mercy can easily heal him from behind without hesitation. Moreover, when Roadhog uses his ultimate while pocketed by Mercy, Kiriko can simultaneously boost the Tank's movement and fire rate using her ultimate. This can ultimately turn the tide of any fight in their favor.

Ashe and Junkrat are one of the deadliest DPS combos in Overwatch 2. Mercy can keep up with the erratic movement of Junkrat and get onto the higher grounds easily to avoid nuisance. A damage-boosted Junkrat becomes unstoppable in close-range. Ashe getting pocketed by Mercy is a nightmare for the enemy team, as she deals massive damage that melts any DPS or supports within 2 to 3 shots.

Kiriko is a well-suited Support duo for Mercy in Overwatch 2, as she can nullify any negative effects, including anti-heal, Orb of Discord, or burning effects from certain characters. When Mercy is busy focusing on Junkrat and Ashe, Kiriko can focus on Roadhog. If things go out of hand/deteriorate after Roadhog dies, Mercy’s Resurrect ability can come in handy.

2) Zarya + Hanzo + Echo + Mercy + Lifeweaver

Team comp with Zarya, Hanzo, Echo, Mercy, and Lifeweaver (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Zarya

Damage: Hanzo + Echo

Support: Mercy + Lifeweaver

This lineup is ideal for the Mercy players in Overwatch 2 as they can remain airborne with the Echo for as long as they want to avoid any chaos happening on the ground. Zarya is a powerful Tank hero who can melt any low-health pool character while her energy bar is full. A fully charged Zarya, with a Mercy pocketing her, can shred any character within seconds. Zarya can also use her Projected barrier to save her teammates from upcoming projectiles.

With various ways to complement one another, Echo and Hanzo can use a wide range of abilities to successfully damage their enemies while their teammates can finish off the target. Mercy can remain airborne with Echo and concentrate on helping her. Hanzo’s arrows are adaptable, allowing him to reveal his foes or hit several targets simultaneously. A damage-boosted Hanzo is way scarier than enemies could ever imagine. By inflicting damage from both the ground and air, Hanzo and Echo cover a lot of ground.

Lifeweaver is the most unique character to be added to Overwatch 2's Support roster. While Mercy focuses on Echo and the other DPS, Lifeweaver can heal the Tank, and if things go wrong between fights, he can use his Life grip to pull his teammates toward him in a safe position.

1) Ramattra + Genji + Pharah + Mercy + Kiriko

Team comp with Ramattra, Genji, Pharah, Mercy, and Kiriko (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tank: Ramattra

Damage: Genji + Pharah

Support: Mercy + Kiriko

This Overwatch 2 composition contains airborne and ground damage heroes and is the most balanced combination. Ramattra, the latest Tank to join the Overwatch 2 team, has created chaos inside the community as an overpowered Tank. His Pummel ability already greatly damages his adversaries, but using it while being pocketed by Mercy can easily clear spaces. Besides, Rammatra’s ultimate, alongside a pocketing Mercy, can create chaos.

Genji and Pharah are relatively complementary to each other. While Pharah can do devastating damage, Genji can finish them off with his Swift strike. Mercy can remain airborne for the longest time possible and keep up with Pharah. Moreover, if Pharah gets pocketed by Mercy while using her ultimate, she can take out multiple enemies within seconds.

Pharah's high damage output and Mercy's high heal production add to the symbiotic relationship between these two heroes. With Mercy giving a damage boost from behind, Genji turns into an unstoppable force using his Dragonblade. He can slash through the enemies and destroy them within seconds. If things go south and anyone dies, Mercy can raise them, thanks to her Resurrect ability.

Kiriko can act as a third DPS in the team and can cancel all of the negative effects incoming from the enemy team. Her ultimate boosts any player's mobility and fire rate, which helps certain slow characters to move fast and get back to their positions. Mercy, in her ultimate form, gets unlimited bullets in her Caduceus Blaster and can shoot low-health enemies and finish them off swiftly.

