5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Pharah

Fareeha Amari, also known as Pharah, is the daughter of Overwatch’s veteran support Ana Amari, with whom she shares a role in Overwatch 2 as a Damage hero. She is a projectile DPS hero who uses her Rocket Launcher as her primary means to blow enemies up from the skies. The mobility and projectile damage of Pharah is tricky to master despite her straightforward nature.

In addition to evading enemy fire, Pharah’s omnidirectional Jump Jets allows her to be more versatile and unpredictable as she reigns terror from above. Once Pharah takes up space in the air, her passive ability, Hover Jets, allows her to sustain momentum and maintain her aerial positioning.

The third part of her kit is Concussive Blast, which can often be used to make space or fling enemies off certain points in the map. It can even be used to maneuver around the map, gaining much more speed and a directional boost.

Finally, we come to the most deadly part of Pharah’s kit - her ultimate Rocket Barrage. Used tactfully, it can practically burst down an entire team and is often a game-changing ultimate when paired with Ana’s Nano or Mercy’s Damage Boost.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best heroes to partner up with Pharah in Overwatch 2: Mercy, Ana, Genji, and more

Pharah can work around most compositions, but a Dive-centric composition best suits Pharah’s playstyle in Overwatch 2. And with that, here are the 5 best Overwatch 2 heroes that you can pair with Pharah:

1) Mercy

Mercy is undoubtedly our top pick to duo up with Pharah. A Pharah with a Mercy pocket becomes an unkillable duo with the right synergy and proficiency. She can follow Pharah along with her Guardian Angel.

Mercy can provide constant healing as well as damage boost, making sure Pharah can reign supreme in the sky without much hindrance from the opposing DPS. And if by any chance Pharah does fall, Mercy’s Resurrect can almost instantly, if the situation favors, revive Pharah and get back into action.

2) Ana

Ana is Overwatch’s fan-favorite grandma. Using her Biotic Rifle, she can assist Pharah by keeping her health pool up in places where other supports cannot reach her.

However, the best part about the mother-daughter duo is the terrifying combination of their ultimates, Nano Boost and Rocket Barrage, which can easily rinse a team off in a matter of two seconds. It is one of Overwatch 2's most powerful ultimate combinations and is often game-changing.

3) D.Va

D.Va could be the best tank to dive into an enemy team along with Pharah. Her boosters can be used to easily dive onto and finish off any targets that have been poked by Pharah with her Micro Missiles and her Fusion Cannons.

Using Pharah’s ultimate Rocket Barrage makes her stationery and vulnerable, and can often lead to the player being easily eliminated. But D.Va's Defense Matrix can negate any damage coming her way and make sure she stays alive.

4) Genji

As one of the few Overwatch 2 heroes who can follow up on Pharah's damage regardless of where it has been dealt, Genji is a rare hero who excels in that field. As a result of Genji's Cyber-Agility, he can reach enemies even on high ground or in difficult-to-reach places. Pharah's Rocket Launcher can also be used with Swift Strike as an easy clean-up ability that obliterates a team in seconds, with Genji earning a reset on the ability with every elimination.

Pharah’s greatest counter is long-range poke DPS. By bridging the gap between her and the enemy DPS on foot, Genji punishes any long-range DPS that seeks to harm Pharah. His pesky maneuverability and ability to dive any such DPS allow the Pharah to soar in the skies freely.

5) Reaper

While the duo seems unconventional at first glance, a well-positioned Reaper with tactfully-timed cooldowns serves as a havoc-wreaking hero on the ground as Pharah dominates the skies in Overwatch 2.

With Pharah’s rockets creating space and gushing at the HP of the enemy team, Reaper’s Wraith Form, along with his very high-burst Hellfire Shotguns, allows for a swift finish-up of kills as Pharah pokes from above. The enemy team would be left in shambles trying to fight either the self-healing Reaper or the merciless Pharah shooting down rockets from the sky.

Pharah becomes a must-pick in situations where the enemy DPS are usually projectile heroes such as Symmetra and Junkrat, making her a menace to deal with. With enough practice and experience, a good Pharah with a Mercy pocket can easily win games against hit-scan DPS. You can try out these five Overwatch 2 heroes and see if they're a great combo with Pharah.

