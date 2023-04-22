All Lifeweaver changes in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Blizzard Entertainment's 5v5 first-person hero shooter, Overwatch 2, has been popular since its release. The title gives its players the freedom to choose from a large roster of heroes from different classes.

Overwatch 2 kickstarted its fourth season on April 11, 2023, and Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new Support hero named Lifeweaver to the world. The Support class has been lacking diversity, and Lifeweaver is a welcome addition.

Lifeweaver to receive ability tweaks, balance changes, and more in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Lifeweaver grew in popularity as soon as he was released in Overwatch 2. The game's developers are surprised at how easily he took the reins of the Support class and changed the meta. Having said that, players were critical of some of the key binds, abilities, and overall balance of the hero.

While Lifeweaver is a complex hero to master, his abilities have the potential to make a great deal of impact.

A Blizzard Entertainment developer had the following to say in this regard (via a blog post):

"We've also heard from players that his control scheme feels awkward, with weapon swapping between damage and healing and Petal Platform on alternate fire cited the most."

There were two issues that stood out to most players: the lack of healing and the clunky control scheme. The idea behind Lifeweaver's introduction was to have a Support hero who could bring more to the battlefield than just healing.

While Lifeweaver did bring transformational abilities into the game, his healing was slightly underwhelming compared to other Support heroes in Overwatch 2.

Balance changes to Lifeweaver's abilities

Blizzard Entertainment has decided to make the following changes to Lifeweaver's abilities in the next patch update:

The slow effect on Lifeweaver’s healing will only be applied a short time after it’s charged. We’re currently testing it at one second. This was originally designed to discourage players from permanently holding a healing charge, but the current implementation is too strict.

Tree of Life will receive a health buff and do more healing per pulse.

Parting Gift will be removed.

Changes to Lifeweaver's control scheme

Blizzard Entertainment has also addressed the community's issues with the preset control scheme for Lifeweaver. The changes to the controls are as follows:

Thorn Volley will be moved to alternate fire.

Petal Platform will be moved to Ability slot 1.

Rejuvenating Dash will be activated with double jump.

Petal Platform will be cancelable by pressing the button again.

The passive reload will be slowed for the weapon that Lifeweaver isn't currently using.

Players will also have the option to play with the current default controls if they choose to.

This mid-season patch would quickly address the issues players were having with Lifeweaver and make him a better Support hero in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment's developers have done a great job in tackling the problem and coming up with a quick solution.

