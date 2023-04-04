Overwatch 2 will receive a brand new hero with the onset of Season 4. Blizzard Entertainment has decided to expand the game's Support hero roster by introducing Overwatch's first-ever Thai character, Lifeweaver.

Lifeweaver will primarily focus on healing and have a secondary fire to dish out some damage numbers. He has a competent ability kit that can aid the team in turning the tides of a battle and ultimately winning the match.

The upcoming Overwatch 2 hero has been described as nature-loving with the smarts to utilize advanced biological technology. The addition of a new hero can be expected to produce new metas and strategies. Let us take a closer look at the process behind unlocking Lifeweaver and all his abilities in Overwatch 2.

Lifeweaver unlock criteria, ability kit, hero class, and more in Overwatch 2

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in Lifeweaver is about to blossomLearn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸 Learn more tomorrow about the all new Support hero arriving in #Overwatch2 Season 4. https://t.co/T39o93Ekz6

Blizzard has proactively introduced balance changes for its hero shooter title, bringing in new playable content with every seasonal update. The publisher will also add Lifeweaver to Overwatch 2 as soon as Season 4 begins. The upcoming patch will also introduce a fresh Battle Pass with alluring rewards in the free and premium paths.

How to unlock

Overwatch 2's new Support hero will be available through the Season 4 Battle Pass. Players can purchase the premium Battle Pass to instantly unlock and gain access to Lifeweaver at the beginning of the new season.

The publishers may follow previous trends and place him in a free Battle Pass tier around the middle of the entire progression. This will allow players to unlock the hero without spending money on the Battle Pass.

Release date

The Season 4 update is slated to launch globally on April 12, 2023. Blizzard has not officially announced when the patch will be available for download. However, players can expect an in-game notification whenever an update is available.

Lifeweaver's abilities

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



Our newest Support Hero will change the game with an ability kit unlike any other when he launches with Season 4 of Lifeweaver is about to blossomOur newest Support Hero will change the game with an ability kit unlike any other when he launches with Season 4 of #Overwatch2 on April 11. Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸 Our newest Support Hero will change the game with an ability kit unlike any other when he launches with Season 4 of #Overwatch2 on April 11. https://t.co/XURdCmgUr8

Lifeweaver holds nature in high regard and capitalizes on his advanced biolight technology to produce a nurturing healing power for the entire team. Here is a list of all his abilities with a brief description of their functions.

Healing Blossom: Hold fire to charge a healing burst and release to heal the targeted teammate.

Hold fire to charge a healing burst and release to heal the targeted teammate. Thorn Volley: Alternate fire that can deal damage with rapid-firing projectiles.

Alternate fire that can deal damage with rapid-firing projectiles. Petal Platform: Deploy a platform that can move upwards when a hero steps on it.

Deploy a platform that can move upwards when a hero steps on it. Rejuvenating Dash: Lifeweaver can dash in the forward direction and gain a small amount of heal.

Lifeweaver can dash in the forward direction and gain a small amount of heal. Life Grip: Deploys a pulling ability that can bring a targeted ally closer while protecting them during the travel.

Deploys a pulling ability that can bring a targeted ally closer while protecting them during the travel. Tree of Life (Ultimate): The hero plants a tree on the ground that instantly heals all allies in a radius when it sprouts. The tree heals in regular intervals till it expires.

The hero plants a tree on the ground that instantly heals all allies in a radius when it sprouts. The tree heals in regular intervals till it expires. Parting Gift (Passive): The hero drops a healing pack on death which can be claimed by any ally or enemy hero.

It is important to note that the hero's final release may differ from the description, as Blizzard can alter them as and when required. However, Lifeweaver's ability kit feels quite balanced and can give rise to new tactics with ability combos.

Hero class

Overwatch 2's upcoming hero will be situated in the Support category. Being a Support character, Lifeweaver primarily focuses on healing his teammates with limited sources of dealing damage. Introducing such a hero in the Support class will add more variety to the game by expanding the role choices.

Players may need to take up the role of "only-healing" support with the upcoming hero. Unlike Moira, the upcoming hero does not seem to have a knack for the offensive and can be expected to be fragile like most in the group.

Blizzard Entertainment will release more information about the upcoming seasonal update as the date draws closer. Check out Sportskeeda Esports for all the recent updates around Overwatch 2.

Poll : 0 votes