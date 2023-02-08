Overwatch 2 Season 3: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Blizzard Entertainment introduced Season 3 of Overwatch 2 on February 7, 2023, bringing forward a variety of new additions that the game's community was excited to see.

With the arrival of the new season, a new and improved version of the Battle Pass kicked off, allowing players to garner a ton of in-game cosmetics for a fair cost. This includes Hero skins, weapon charms, player icons, voice lines, highlight intros, and more, all of which can be redeemed upon purchasing the Battle Pass.

Similar to previous editions, the Season 3 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2 will cost players 1000 Overwatch Coins ($9.99) to unlock the Premium pass. At a cost of 2200 Coins (19.99), players have the option to purchase the Premium Battle Pass and unlock the first 20 tiers.

All Free and Premium rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass

In Season 3, Overwatch 2 introduces a much more lucrative Battle Pass for its playerbase, providing players the opportunity to unlock a vibrant range of cosmetics for an affordable cost.

By completing all 80 tiers of the Season 3 Battle Pass, players can receive a total of 10 Hero skins, 2000 Credits, 5 emotes, 5 souvenirs, 6 weapon charms, 8 victory poses, 12 voice lines, 15 sprays, 4 highlight intros, 11 player icons and 7 name cards.

Listed below are all the rewards that players can unlock by progressing through each tier of the Season 3 Battle Pass:

Season 3 kicks off tomorrow, Feb 7! The many customizations of Amaterasu Kiriko #Overwatch2 Season 3 kicks off tomorrow, Feb 7! The many customizations of Amaterasu Kiriko #Overwatch2 Season 3 kicks off tomorrow, Feb 7! https://t.co/vYxXcn995X

Free highlights

1500 Credits

Deluxe Baptiste Epic skin

Galactic Sigma skin

Paid highlights

500 Credits

Amarerasu Kiriko Mythic skin

Hong Hai Er Junkrat Legendary skin

Demon Queen Moira Legendary skin

Tiers 1-10

Battle Pass rewards tier 1-10 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 1 (Premium)

+20% XP Boost All Season

Black Metal Junker Queen skin (Legendary)

Chasa Reaper skin (Legendary)

Tier 2 (Free)

Yache Fighting Player Icon

100 Credits

Tier 3 (Premium)

Older Than You voice line (Torbjorn)

Tier 4 (Premium)

Night To Day highlight intro (Kiriko)

Tier 5 (Free)

The Excogitator victory pose (Junkrat)

100 Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

Chasa spray (Reaper)

Tier 7 (Premium)

Black Metal player card

Tier 8 (Free)

Constellation emote (Sigma)

Tier 9 (Premium)

Tell Me A Story voice line (Junker Queen)

Tier 10 (Free)

Deluxe Baptiste skin (Epic)

Tiers 11-20

Battle Pass rewards tier 11-20 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 11 (Premium)

Chasa player icon (Reaper)

Tier 12 (Premium)

Wooden Frog souvenir

Tier 13 (Free)

Yache Thonk spray

100 Credits

Tier 14 (Premium)

Triage victory pose (Mercy)

Tier 15 (Free)

Strawberry Shortcake name card

100 Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

Handprint spray (Cassidy)

Tier 17 (Premium)

Penguin weapon charm

Tier 18 (Free)

Reason To Fear voice line (Moira)

Tier 19 (Premium)

Black Metal player icon (Junker Queen)

100 Credits

Tier 20 (Premium)

Invisible Man Cassidy skin (Legendary)

Tiers 21-30

Battle Pass rewards tier 21-30 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 21 (Premium)

Rocker victory pose (Junker Queen)

Tier 22 (Free)

Adorno spray (Sombra)

100 Credits

Tier 23 (Premium)

Snow Angel highlight intro (Mei)

Tier 24 (Premium)

Invisible Man player icon (Cassidy)

Tier 25 (Free)

Victorious victory pose (Reinhardt)

100 Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

Shinwi souvenir

Tier 27 (Premium)

Woodcraft name card

Tier 28 (Free)

Gift For Fire voice line (Junkrat)

Tier 29 (Premium)

Chasa Hat weapon charm

Tier 30 (Premium)

Folklorica Sombra skin (Epic)

Tiers 31-40

Battle Pass rewards tier 31-40 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 31 (Free)

Demon Queen spray (Moira)

Tier 32 (Premium)

Folklorica name card

100 Credits

Tier 33 (Free)

Strontium And Barium voice line (Winston)

Tier 34 (Premium)

Metal Guitar souvenir

Tier 35 (Free)

Photon Projector victory pose (Symmetra)

100 Credits

Tier 36 (Premium)

Ba Jiao Shan spray (Junkrat)

Tier 37 (Free)

Pachiduri player icon

100 Credits

Tier 38 (Premium)

Who Wants To Be Immortal voice line (Baptiste)

Tier 39 (Free)

Hide And Beak emote (Bastion)

Tier 40 (Premium)

Demon Queen Moira skin (Legendary)

Tiers 41-50

Battle Pass rewards tier 41-50 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 41 (Premium)

Skull & Wings weapon charm

Tier 42 (Free)

Demon Queen Dance spray (Moira)

100 Credits

Tier 43 (Premium)

Demon Queen player icon (Moira)

Tier 44 (Premium)

Most Precious voice line (Kiriko)

Tier 45 (Free)

Ramen Cup souvenir

100 Credits

Tier 46 (Premium)

Folklorica player icon (Sombra)

Tier 47 (Premium)

Demon Queen Mask spray (Moira)

Tier 48 (Free)

Galactic player icon (Sigma)

Tier 49 (Premium)

Justice Reloaded emote (Pharah)

Tier 50 (Premium)

Tactical Zarya skin (Epic)

Tiers 51-60

Battle Pass rewards tier 51-60 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 51 (Premium)

Hong Hai Er player icon (Junkrat)

Tier 52 (Free)

Folklorica spray (Sombra)

100 Credits

Tier 53 (Premium)

Paying Respect victory pose (Genji)

Tier 54 (Premium)

Move Mountains voice line (Mei)

Tier 55 (Free)

Lucky Cat weapon charm (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

Inexstinguishable name card

Tier 57 (Free)

Invisible Man spray (Cassidy)

Tier 58 (Premium)

Browsing emote (Sombra)

100 Credits

Tier 59 (Free)

I'm Feeling Divine voice line (Ashe)

Tier 60 (Premium)

Hong Hai Er Junkrat skin (Legendary)

Tiers 61-70

Battle Pass rewards tier 61-70 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 61 (Premium)

Cannon Up victory pose (Zarya)

Tier 62 (Free)

Lure Me Out voice line (Kiriko)

Tier 63 (Premium)

Demon Queen Mask weapon charm

Tier 64 (Premium)

Woodblock Fox spray (Kiriko)

Tier 65 (Free)

Mari Friends name card

100 Credits

Tier 66 (Premium)

A Fond Reality voice line (Genji)

Tier 67 (Premium)

Breaching highlight intro (Orissa)

Tier 68 (Free)

Tactical spray (Zarya)

Tier 69 (Premium)

Exchange victory pose (Ashe)

100 Credits

Tier 70 (Free)

Galactic Sigma skin (Epic)

Tiers 71-80

Battle Pass rewards tier 71-80 (Image via Overwatch 2)

Tier 71 (Premium)

Divine Kunai player icon (Kiriko)

Tier 72 (Premium)

Rock On emote (Junker Queen)

Tier 73 (Free)

Black Metal spray (Junker Queen)

100 Credits

Tier 74 (Premium)

Amaterasu name card

Tier 75 (Free)

Omamori weapon charm (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

Six Shots, One Kill voice line (Widowmaker)

Tier 77 (Free)

Gold Sycees souvenir

Tier 78 (Premium)

Hong Hai Er spray (Junkrat)

100 Credits

Tier 79 (Free)

Scrapped! highight intro (Roadhog)

Tier 80 (Premium)

Amarerasu Kiriko skin (Mythic)

Woodblock Amaterasu spray (Kiriko)

Amaterasu player icon (Kiriko)

The Season 3 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2 is the first instance where Blizzard has included an in-game currency in the Battle Pass rewards. Players can redeem up to 1500 Credits without purchasing the Pass. Premium users have the option to gather an additional 500 Credits that they can use to purchase items from the Hero Gallery.

With their new and improved Battle Pass, Blizzard has succeeded in captivating a chunk of the audience that was previously unhappy with the organization's monetization model. With the new improvements, Blizzard hopes to take Overwatch 2 to new heights and provide its multi-million playerbase with the best experience imaginable.

