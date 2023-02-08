Overwatch 2 Season 3 is finally here, with Blizzard Entertainment introducing a new Control map, a host of interesting events, balance changes, and a brand new Battle Pass.

Boasting 80 tiers, Overwatch 2's Battle Passes generally consist of different kinds of in-game cosmetics, ranging from Hero poses and nametags to sprays and special voice lines. Nevertheless, none of these are as coveted as the Hero skins that you can obtain from the Battle Pass.

Although skins can't improve your in-game performance, they can still contribute to your gameplay experience with an added esthetic appeal. Even though the Battle Pass has both free and premium tiers, most of the skins are included in the premium version.

This article will provide relevant details about all the skins that have been included in the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass. After going through this list, you can decide whether paying $10 for the premium option will be worthwhile.

Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko, Invisible Man Cassidy, and other amazing skins included in Overwatch 2's Season 3 Battle Pass

The current Battle Pass in Blizzard's popular hero shooter title features 10 skins, with one of them offering multiple customization options. This means that you can effectively get 12+ different skins from this single Pass.

The following Hero skins are available in the Season 3 Battle Pass:

Chasa Reaper – Unlocked on Battle Pass Purchase

– Unlocked on Battle Pass Purchase Black Metal Junker Queen – Unlocked on Battle Pass Purchase

– Unlocked on Battle Pass Purchase Deluxe Baptiste – Unlocked at Tier 10

– Unlocked at Tier 10 Invisible Man Cassidy – Unlocked at Tier 20

– Unlocked at Tier 20 Folklorica Sombra – Unlocked at Tier 30

– Unlocked at Tier 30 Demon Queen Moira – Unlocked at Tier 40

– Unlocked at Tier 40 Tactical Zarya – Unlocked at Tier 50

– Unlocked at Tier 50 Hong Hai Er Junkrat – Unlocked at Tier 60

– Unlocked at Tier 60 Galactic Sigma – Unlocked at Tier 70

– Unlocked at Tier 70 Amaterasu Kiriko – Unlocked at Tier 80

Interestingly, four of the Asian Mythology-themed skins that were revealed in the third season's trailer have been included in this Battle Pass. The following sections will show you details of what each skin looks like.

Chasa Reaper (Legendary) - Premium

Legendary Chasa Reaper skin (Image via Blizzard)

This particular skin is unlocked immediately after you purchase the premium Pass.

Black Metal Junker Queen (Legendary) - Premium

Legendary Black Metal Junker Queen skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin is unlocked immediately after you purchase the premium Pass.

Deluxe Baptiste (Epic) - Free

Epic Deluxe Baptiste skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin will be unlocked once you've reached tier 10 of the Battle Pass, allowing you to claim it for free.

Invisible Man Cassidy (Legendary) - Premium

Legendary Invisible Man Cassidy Skin (Image via Blizzard)

After hitting tier 20 in the Balttle Pass, this Cassidy skin will be unlocked and can only be claimed by those who purchased the premium Pass.

Folklorica Sombra (Epic) - Premium

Epic Folklorica Sombra skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin will be unlocked once you've reached tier 30 of the Battle Pass and is only available to those who purchased the premium Pass.

Demon Queen Moira (Legendary) - Premium

Legendary Demon Queen Moira Skin (Image via Blizzard)

This flashy Moira skin is part of the Asian Mythology skin series and is one of the major highlights of the ongoing season. It can be unlocked once you reach tier 40.

Tactical Zarya (Epic) - Premium

Epic Tactical Zarya skin (Image via Blizzard)

This skin will be unlocked once you have reached tier 50 of the Battle Pass and is only available to owners of the premium Pass.

Hong Hai Er Junkrat (Legendary) - Premium

Legendary Hong Hai Er Junkrat Skin (Image via Blizzard)

Besides Moira, this legendary Junkrat skin is another addition to the Asian mythology series and was shown in the season's trailer as well. Players who own a premium Battle Pass can obtain this as a reward for hitting tier 60.

Galactic Sigma (Epic) - Free

Epic Galactic Sigma skin (Image via Blizzard)

This is the second free skin that players can obtain in the Season 3 Battle Pass of Overwatch 2 if they manage to reach tier 70.

Amaterasu Kiriko (Mythic) - Premium

Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko Skin - Default (Image via Blizzard)

Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko Skin - Customization options (Image via Blizzard)

This Mythic cosmetic item is available in the very last tier of the premium Battle Pass. The Amaterasu Kiriko skin is special not only because it's a Mythic rarity skin, but also because it allows you to customize the skin even further, which is fairly uncommon in Overwatch 2.

These skins will definitely make the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass worth buying as you gain access to all 10 skins by purchasing the premium Pass, while the free option will only reward you with two items for your efforts.

Additionally, there will likely be exclusive skins included in other events arriving in this season of Overwatch 2, such as the Ultimate Valentine event, the One-Punch Man collaboration, and the PachiMarchi event.

