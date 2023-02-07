Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Season 3 event release date revealed

The official Twitter page of Overwatch released the trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 3. One of the highlights was announcing the game's collaboration with the popular anime One Punch Man.

The trailer features a clip of the Hero Doomfist in a One Punch Man-themed skin. This will be part of an event from Season 3 that will take place between March 7 and April 6, 2023.

This is one of the many details revealed in the trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 3. Along with that, players will witness a new Japanese mythology-themed skin collection and a new Control map called Antarctic Peninsula.

Overwatch 2's Doomfist getting a skin inspired by One Punch Man's Saitama in Season 3

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is about to kickstart on February 7, 2023. One of the events this season will be a collaboration between the game and popular manga-turned-anime, One Punch Man.

As part of that collaboration, Doomfist, one of the Damage heroes in the game, is getting a skin based on Saitama, the eponymous protagonist of One Punch Man. The Doomfist skin will most likely be categorized as a Legendary-tier skin, which players can get by completing event-themed challenges.

The Doomfist skin resembles Saitama's outfit in the anime and consists of a yellow overall, put together with a brown belt. It also has the same red gloves and boots shown in the anime. The skin would be incomplete without the iconic white cape, but Blizzard has delivered yet again.

As mentioned earlier, the event will last for a month, from March 7-April 6, 2023. Players can earn multiple in-game cosmetics through it, among which will be a free Legendary skin.

Mythic Kiriko skin, new Control Map, and other things coming with Overwatch 2 Season 3

Launching February 13, the Loverwatch Dating Simulator is an Overwatch 2 text-based dating sim where players will pick between Mercy or Genji's path. Unlock the secret ending, and earn a themed Highlight Intro!

Season 3 of Blizzard's team-based Hero shooter title will have a line of skins based on Asian mythology. This coveted collection will feature a Mythic Kiriko skin. Some will be available in the shop, while others will be part of the Battle Pass. This follows the same pattern as the Greek mythology-themed skins from Season 2.

Overwatch 2's Control will also get its first exclusive map. Based in Antarctica, it was revealed in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic.

Other than the One Punch Man-themed event, there will be two Valentine's Day-themed occasions in February called Loverwatch Dating and Ultimate Valentine's Event. Besides these, a PachiMarchi event is also coming back with a new limited-time game mode.

