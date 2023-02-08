How to get Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment recently unveiled the latest Mythic skin 'Amaterasu Kiriko' as part of the Season 3 Battle Pass in Overwatch 2. Kiriko is the third Hero in the popular shooter title to be honored with a Mythic skin, with the very first Hero being Genji. Considering that Mythic skins are at the highest order of skin rarity, obtaining one of them is a difficult task.

Overwatch 2's third season has introduced a plethora of new additions and changes. This season brings back Overwatch credits, adds a new Control map, new events, and much more. However, all eyes are on the Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin. This guide takes a closer look at the procedure of how one can acquire this coveted skin.

Obtaining the Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin in Overwatch 2

With Overwatch 2's Season 3 Battle Pass featuring two formats, players can either go the free route and miss out on the premium tiers or purchase the Premium Battle Pass for $10, gaining access to all of the items within the Battle Pass. Considering that the Amaterasu Kiriko skin is part of the Premium tier, fans looking to acquire this skin will have to buy the Premium Battle Pass.

However, simply buying the Battle Pass won't be sufficient. The Mythic skin is unlocked at Tier 80, which is at the very end of the Batte Pass. You will have to play a lot of matches and earn XP, which will level up the Battle Pass. Once you reach Tier 80, the Amaterasu skin will automatically be unlocked and available for use in all of the modes that the game has to offer.

To speed up this process, it's recommended to complete the challenges which generally give a ton of extra experience points. This adds to Battle Pass progression and allows players to acquire the skin quickly. Moreover, with the Ultimate Valentine event coming, brand new limited-time challenges will be added, granting players a large amount of bonus XP.

More about the Amaterasu Kiriko Skin

This time around, the Battle Pass is themed around Japanese Mythology. The Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin, the most recent addition to the Battle Pass, is a tribute to the Japanese Sun Goddess, Amaterasu. It's adorned with vibrant red and gold hues, intricate patterns, and gleaming metal accents inspired by traditional Japanese armor.

In addition to its striking appearance, the Kiriko Mythic skin has several customization options. There are three different color variants, three hairstyles, three different crowns, and two weapon skins to choose from. This not only allows players to customize the skin, but further increases the skin's rarity and prestige.

Although obtaining the Amaterasu Kiriko Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 requires some effort, the payoff is well worth it. This skin is already a favorite amongst Overwatch 2 fans thanks to its stunning design and rarity.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

