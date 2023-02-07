Overwatch 2 Ultimate Valentine event: Start date, what to expect, and more

Overwatch 2 just dropped its Season 3 trailer. Among many surprises, the Hero shooter title is set to introduce an event early in the Season called the "Ultimate Valentine event." As the name suggests, the event will be Valentine's Day themed and will go live shortly after Season 3 arrives.

Overwatch 2 has seen a lot of events since its launch. From Halloween to Battle for Olympus, all these limited-time events bring a unique flair to the game. Not only do they introduce new modes, but they also come with in-game cosmetics and several other rewards.

Everything fans need to know about Overwatch 2's Ultimate Valentine event

Overwatch 2's Ultimate Valentine event will kick off a week after Season 3's launch. It will begin on February 14, 2023, and run until February 28, 2023. The event will last for two whole weeks. This is a first for the game, and players are surprised but excited by this announcement.

Similar to previous events, Ultimate Valentine will offer users a limited-time mode to fiddle with. However, this time around, the situation is quite different. Previously, players could wield the power of Greek gods or survive hoards of omnic zombies. Being the Season of love, the game will sway slightly from the chaotic limited-time modes.

It is essential to note that although the dates for Loverwatch and Ultimate Valentine coincide, they are two separate events.

What to expect in the Overwatch 2 Ultimate Valentine event?

Although little is known at the moment, the limited-time game mode is called "Love of Geometry." This will be a Hanzo-themed mode and will be conducted in a 4v4 format.

Similar to other events in the past, the limited-time mode will involve specific challenges that will reward the players with XP points or other cosmetics. Moreover, these challenges seem to be catered towards the Support roles instead of the more aggressive challenges.

Currently, it has been revealed that players will be able to earn two Epic skins from this event. Although the challenges to earn these cosmetics haven't been revealed yet, one can grab the Cupid Hanzo player icon by logging in during Ultimate Valentine.

That's all about the Overwatch 2 Ultimate Valentine event. Being the first event of Season 3, fans around the globe are eagerly waiting for its arrival. However, that's not all for Season 3.

The upcoming Season is set to bring a plethora of new content, such as the Kiriko Amaterasu Mythic skin, a new Battle Pass, and lots of limited-time cosmetics.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will go live on February 7, 2023, and is now available for pre-load on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

