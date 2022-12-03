Overwatch 2 best crosshair and DPI settings for Cassidy 

Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard's original 2015 First Person Shooter (FPS) title. In this game, players get to choose from a wide variety of characters with different sets of abilities. One must work in a team and merge their abilities to complete certain objectives.

Cassidy is an American gunslinger and the Hero with the popular quote, "It's high noon." Released in March 2015 in the original Overwatch, he also made his way to the sequel. The character comes under the "Damage" category of Heroes.

Being an aim-based Hero, his abilities require the player to be precise and consistent. His ultimate Deadeye can lead to some easy multi-kills but needs proper timing and positioning.

Some tweaks in the settings menu can be made to help unlock Cassidy's full potential and make the players' lives easier. The section below shows the best settings for the gunslinger in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: Most efficient mouse and crosshair settings for Cassidy

As mentioned before, Cassidy is an aim-heavy Hero. His primary weapon is the Peacekeeper, which can inflict damage between 21 and 70 HP (Health points). The issue with Cassidy is his ammo capacity.

The Peacekeeper can only carry up to six bullets in its chamber. So players must make every shot count. Each headshot can effectively alter the flow of the match.

To help with this, players should go for the "Crosshairs" type of reticle, which is pretty basic yet effective. It is far less distracting and makes it easier to see and cripple the enemy team with headshots.

Best crosshair for Cassidy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Crosshair settings:

Type: Crosshairs

Show Accuracy: On

Color: Green

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 4

Center Gap: 30

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 84%

Dot Size: 3

Dot Opacity: 100

Scale With Resolution: On

Heroes falling in the damage category are usually the aggressive ones in the team and tend to go for the kills. With Heroes like Genji or Tracer, high sensitivity works as there is a lot of emphasis on utilizing their movement abilities. But that isn't the case for Cassidy.

As accuracy is key for him, players can choose a low-sensitivity approach. Cassidy's best sensitivity settings consist of having a DPI (Dots per Inch) of 1600 and an in-game sensitivity of 3.

Cassidy is one of the more difficult Heroes to master in Overwatch. However, with proper practice, a dedicated aim routine, and a few tweaks in the settings, players should be able to master him before long.

