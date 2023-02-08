All upcoming Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2 Season 3: Socialite Ashe skin, Blackwatch charm, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to launch its third update in a few hours, introducing new playable content, including skins and cosmetics. Players can expand their collection by keeping track of Twitch Drops during livestreams.

The season will feature three waves of drops, each with a limited timeframe, offering fans the opportunity to obtain free skins and enhance their inventory. Here is the complete list of Twitch Drops for Overwatch 2 Season 3.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 Twitch Drops feature Socialite Ashe, Crusader Helm weapon charm, Blackwater charm, and more

Blizzard Entertainment has been actively introducing new content for Overwatch 2 with every major update. Previous seasonal updates have brought in new heroes, and the Season 3 patch is set to showcase a new map. It is going to be the first new map for the title that was designed for the 5v5 match format.

Season 3 Twitch Drop dates

The third seasonal update will enable drops for the playerbase through Twitch streamers in three different timelines. Here are the dates for all the drop waves that we know so far.

Wave 1: February 7 to February 21

Wave 2: February 28 to March 14

Wave 3: March 21 to April 4

You will need to link your Blizzard account to your Twitch account in order to receive these drops. The drops can be earned without linking your account, but they can't be claimed until you do so.

All Twitch Drops

A total of six items will be available through the Twitch Drop waves. These items will have their own separate criteria to get unlocked. Here is a list of all the collectibles that will be featured in the upcoming waves:

Wave 1: (Two hours) Ashe Seven of Spades Spray, (Four hours) Socialite Ashe Legendary Skin

Wave 2: (Two hours) Reinhardt Poster Spray, (Four hours) Crusader Helm Weapon Charm

Wave 3: (Two hours) Reaper Commando Spray, (Four hours) Blackwatch Weapon Charm

The unlocking criteria for Twitch Drops in Overwatch 2 Season 3 is based on watch hours. The timer is not limited to one particular streamer, and fans can continue their progress on other channels that have drops enabled. It's crucial to note that progress resets only after the drop has been claimed, and the next progression may take a few minutes to start.

Season 3 release date

The Season 3 update for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner and will be going live globally on February 7. The brand new map Antarctic Peninsula is also going to be introduced in the Control game mode with this update.

It is an exciting season for all Overwatch 2 fans and enthusiasts as Blizzard is bringing in a few new Limited Time Modes (LTMs) and collaborations, including the Loverwatch Dating Sim and One Punch Man collaboration. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming Season 3 update.

