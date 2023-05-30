5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Ramattra

Overwatch 2 released its 36th Hero Rammatra with the start of Season 2. Being the latest addition to the tank category, this leader of the Null Sector has stepped into the limelight as an Overpowered entity. Ramattra is still one of the top tanks in the game, despite receiving a string of nerfs during the third season. This character possesses a set of abilities that can turn the entire course of a round in your ally's favor.

In a 5v5 setting of Overwatch 2, everything revolves around counter-picking and playing your role effectively. Even though Ramattra is considered an Overpowered tank, some Heroes can swiftly counter him. This article will discuss the counter-picks you should use against this tempo tank.

Sigma, Aana, and more effective heroes to counter Ramattra in Overwatch 2

There are a bunch of tank Heroes with a large health pool that can create space for the team. Among those candidates, Ramattra is really hard to counter. For this reason, veterans and beginners alike try to pick this tempo tank. But there are a couple of Heroes who can topple him.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

1) Orisa

Orisa is a buffed tank with a large health pool in Overwatch 2. Capable of bullying Ramattra, her Javelin allows her to keep him at a distance to ensure the safety of her teammates. Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex is neutralized by her Fortify ability, making her immune to slowing and inflicting some damage on this tank.

Orisa’s ultimate ability Terra Surge enables her to pull Ramatta towards her and do massive damage by stabbing the javelin onto the ground. She is undoubtedly the best tank Hero to counter the Null Sector leader.

2) Sigma

Sigma is also a strong tank that uses its Kinetic Grasp to freeze incoming projectiles and an Experimental Barrier that can be placed in many directions. His one-way barrier can absorb a lot of incoming damage done by Ramattra with his Void Accelerator and keep him at a distance. Sigma’s Accretion can stifle the latter's push into the enemy backline in his Omnic form.

Furthermore, Sigma’s ultimate can lift Ramattra into the sky and do severe damage by slamming him back into the ground. He is one of the best tank Heroes to counter this foe in Overwatch 2.

3) Ana

Ana is a lethal sniper support Hero in Overwatch 2. She can shoot biotic bullets that simultaneously heal teammates and severely damage her adversaries. Her Sleep Dart is the most potent weapon against both forms of Ramattra. Even when the latter is in his ultimate form, she can put him to sleep and keep her team at bay from upcoming troubles.

Additionally, her Biotic Grenades can stop Ramatta and his teammates from healing for 3.5 seconds. This is when the latter becomes vulnerable and slightly easy to kill. She is arguably the best Support Hero to counter Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

4) Bastion

Bastion is quite a flexible choice in case of choosing a counter to a certain tank Hero. This tank-Shredding DPS continues to be a nightmare for the tank main players since the release of Overwatch 2. The Assault Configuration on Bastion can easily destroy Ramattra’s defenses.

Adding to this threat is its A-36 Tactical Grenade, which can blitz down enemies. His ultimate form, Artillery, has a massive range that can seriously damage Ramattra.

5) Pharah

Pharah is one of the best mobile DPS counters against a tempo tank like Ramattra. She can easily outmaneuver the latter's shields because of his slow movement speed, making him an easier target for her. Pharah can keep a safe distance from Ramattra, dodging his primary fire while launching a Barrage of damaging rockets at him. It’ll drastically reduce his enormous health reserve.

Moreover, she can fire her Concussion missile to disorient Ramattra and create space for the entire team.

