5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Orisa

Overwatch 2 is an immersive team-based multiplayer first-person shooter that expands upon the success of its predecessor. The game emphasizes skill-based gameplay and offers a wide selection of diverse heroes, each with unique abilities. It enables players to select a hero that complements their preferred playstyle.

Overwatch 2 prioritizes the significance of communication and strategy. Players need to plan and coordinate their attacks in order to accomplish their objectives. The crucial aspect of attaining success in the game is to choose a team composition that has effective synergy among the heroes.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Overwatch 2 guide: Ana and 4 other great heroes to play with Orisa

Orisa is a tank hero in Overwatch 2 whose kit has seen massive changes since the game’s predecessor. Unlike her previous defensive playstyle, her gameplay now revolves around her ability to push and initiate fights while making space for her team.

Orisa's primary weapon is the Augmented Fusion Driver, a speedy firing gun that utilizes heat instead of ammo. This ability enables continuous firing with only brief intervals for cooling. The Fusion Driver inflicts more damage when close to the target and has a fast drop-off in damage over distance, making it ideal for Orisa's new offensive arsenal.

Orisa's alternate weapon is the Energy Javelin, which can knock back and mini-stun opponents upon direct hit. If the target is hit against a wall, extra damage is inflicted as they collide with it.

Fortify is part of Orisa's defensive arsenal and is vital for her survival when facing a barrage of enemy fire. This ability empowers the hero to press forward with an unyielding stream of firepower while reducing nearly half of the incoming damage as she becomes the main focus of the enemy team.

Orisa's second defensive ability is the Javelin Spin, where she swiftly rotates her Energy Javelin in front of her. This ability can deflect all incoming projectiles and knock back enemies in its path, making it great for pushing heroes off a point or out of position.

In Overwatch 2, Orisa's new Ultimate ability is Terra Surge, which is significantly more aggressive than her previous Supercharger. Upon activation, Terra Surge will attract enemies who are nearby, bestow upon Orisa the advantages of Fortify, and place her in the charging animation for the Ultimate.

With all this in mind, here are five heroes that work well with Orisa.

1) Ana

Overwatch 2 - Ana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ana is a self-sufficient support capable of providing long-range healing and damage buffs to the team. She can be a great pair with Orisa, thanks to her massive healing output (while staying at a safe range).

Ana's ability, Biotic Rifle, is a primary source of constant healing for her team. It can support Orisa while engaging or when pushing through the enemy defense lines.

When Orisa finds and locks a target, Ana can follow up with her Biotic Grenade to prevent the enemy from healing. This ensures an easy kill for the team and is useful in making quick pushes.

Ana’s ultimate ability, Nano Boost, amplifies an ally's damage while simultaneously reducing the amount of damage they take. This is most useful for aggressive tanks like Orisa, who need to stay alive for longer to effectively initiate and control team fights. When used effectively, this ability can drastically shift the course of a battle in favor of Ana's team.

2) Baptiste

Overwatch 2 - Baptise (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Baptiste is a support hero in Overwatch 2 who has a unique skill set that allows him to provide healing, deal damage, and control the battlefield. His Regenerative Burst is an active burst of healing that restores health to himself and nearby friendly heroes over time. This can sustain Orisa on the battlefield while pushing through enemy defenses.

Baptiste’s ultimate, Amplification Matrix, creates a matrix that doubles the damage and healing output of all friendly projectiles that pass through it. It is especially useful to utilize with Orisa to maximize her damage output while staying alive for longer.

The most effective combination of their abilities is the synergy of Terra Surge and Immortality Field. Terra Surge can inflict massive damage, but Orisa may be vulnerable to being eliminated while charging it if she starts with low health or is targeted by enemy fire.

The Immortality Field, however, can prevent Orisa from being defeated during the charging process, giving her the necessary time to fully charge her ultimate.

3) Pharah

Overwatch 2 - Pharah (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pharah is a damage hero who deals massive damage while soaring through the air with her armor. This often leaves her vulnerable to attacks, making her difficult to play in terms of correct positioning and coordination with the team. For this reason, she works well with heroes that can create space for her abilities, and Orisa provides just that.

Orisa excels at distracting opponents with her aggressive abilities such as Fusion Driver and Energy Javelin. With her defensive abilities, Fortify and Javelin Spin, in her kit, she can easily survive the battle and create space for Pharah.

Orisa's offensive playstyle and her capability to gather enemies in tight formations using her Javelin Spin or Terra Surge can effectively set up Pharah’s Rocket Launcher or Barrage.

4) Tracer

Overwatch 2 - Tracer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer is a high DPS flank and one of the most slippery heroes in Overwatch 2, thanks to her Blink and Recall abilities. She excels at close-range combat and is best paired with heroes that can distract enemies while she picks out the enemy team.

Orisa can maintain consistent pressure on the enemy team using her Fusion Driver, which makes it hard for the opposing team to ignore her presence. This can work well in combination with a mobile damage hero like Tracer or Genji, who can flank the enemy team.

When the enemy team focuses on healing the damage inflicted by Orisa, they become less prepared for an attack from Tracer. Moreover, Orisa can use Terra Surge right after Tracer's Pulse Bomb to draw enemies closer to each other, resulting in the bomb's explosion and eliminating all of them at once.

5) Zenyatta

Overwatch 2 - Zenyatta (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Despite being one of the toughest tanks in Overwatch 2, Orisa lacks the team-protecting barriers offered by other tanks. For this reason, she is best played with healing support like Zenyatta who can keep her alive on the battlefield for longer while providing damage buffs to the team. In turn, Orisa can take out flankers who pick on Zenyatta using her offensive abilities.

Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord is a perfect combo with Orisa, who excels at dealing damage at close range. Sticking the orb to an enemy target allows Orisa to deal more damage, making it easier to permeate through enemy defenses.

Orb of Harmony is Zenyatta’s constant source of healing for the team. It attaches an orb to an ally, restoring health slowly over time. Sticking it to tanks like Orisa keeps her alive on the battlefield for longer.

Zenyatta’s ultimate, Transcendence, is one of the strongest ultimates in the game, making her and her team invulnerable while rapidly healing allies to full health (as long as they remain in the aura). Transcendence is an excellent tool for team sustainability during a team fight.

Overall, Orisa excels at initiating team fights and making space for high DPS and vulnerable allies. The key to getting the most out of her kit is picking heroes that can sustain her effectively and utilize the space she creates when distracting the enemy team.

With a proper understanding of Orisa’s synergy with other heroes, she can be a good champion that players can use to climb up the ranks.

