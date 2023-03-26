5 Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Tracer

Overwatch 2 is the latest rendition of Blizzard’s hero shooter. It pits players in a 5v5 battle against each other, contrasting the 6v6 format in Overwatch. The game offers a ton of heroes to pick from, each offering different playstyles and team compositions. It is of utmost importance to be in sync with your team to emerge victorious in team fights.

With 5v5 being the new norm in Overwatch 2, gameplay and meta have changed course quite a bit. Some configurations for synergy can always be hit-or-miss, but oftentimes, there are means for teammates to coordinate together. With an increasing demand for a fast-paced playstyle, there’s no one better at it than Tracer.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to match up with Tracer: Winston, Genji, Sojourn, and more

The foundation of Tracer is speed. Her entire armament is designed to assist her in fights, getting close to foes, or getting away from their attacks. Wielding twin Pulse Pistols and the ability to Blink through space and time, Tracer is the perfect pick to suit Overwatch 2’s dive compositions.

Tracer gets three charges for her Blink that she can use in any direction, recharging every three seconds. It’s the perfect tool for her to push in for eliminations and get out in a jiffy. With her Recall, Tracer leaps three seconds backward in time, resetting her health, ammunition, and location to their previous, brief position.

Tracer’s ultimate, Pulse Bomb, is a sticky bomb that attaches to any surface or unlucky opponent it lands on. It has a very high skill ceiling in order to be effective and needs decent enough mechanical skill to pull off.

Here are some great heroes that pair well with Tracer's kit in Overwatch 2:

1) Winston

Winston defines dive-meta in Overwatch 2. His mobile Jump Packs and defensive Barrier Projector make him a force to be reckoned with. Tracer and Winston synergize well solely for their hyper-mobile abilities. Though neither of them packs extremely strong weapons, their combination can easily decimate squishy heroes.

Winston’s sheer size is enough to distract enemies while Tracer sneaks past to notch up some cheeky eliminations. Furthermore, Barrier Projector helps Tracer out whenever she is struggling to survive, allowing her to reset. Overall, the Winston-Tracer duo is the top pick on our list.

2) Zarya

Zarya possesses Barrier abilities that help her gather energy and make her stronger. Her ability to shield not only herself but also Tracer from attacks makes for great plays. Zarya can use Projected Barrier to shield Tracer when she aggresses and collects energy to make herself stronger.

With Zarya’s support, Tracer can be a menace to deal with. Every Projected Barrier coming off cooldown enables Tracer to dive in with little consequence and deal a ton of damage. The duo exhibits amazing synergy when they combine their ultimates — Graviton Surge and Pulse Bomb — together, eliminating anything and anyone caught in it. Zarya is definitely a very strong Tank pick that complements Tracer’s kit.

3) Genji

The Genji-Tracer duo is a nightmare for every Support player in Overwatch 2, and for all the right reasons. Both these flankers can output some serious damage on unsuspecting enemies and get away scot-free after bagging their eliminations.

The mobility of these two heroes allows for some very aggressive playmaking. With Tracer blinking in to dive an enemy, Genji can sweep through the enemy team to clear up her damaged enemies with his Swift Strike. Additionally, both possess extremely strong ultimates that can be used independently to stagger the enemy team.

Both heroes’ efficacy depends entirely on the mechanical skill of the player. Experienced Tracer and Genji players have an exceptional impact on the field and are undoubtedly amongst the best heroes to duo together.

4) Sojourn

Sojourn, much like Tracer, is a very high-octane Damage hero. She excels at bursting a very high amount of damage with her Railgun and abilities. Tracer functions as the janitor, sweeping up any enemy left wounded by Sojourn. With Blinks resetting every three seconds, Tracer provides a distraction by buzzing around like a fly all over the enemy team. This playstyle enables Sojourn to oppress the entire team with her heavy artillery.

Both have very strong ultimates that work best independently, causing the enemies to stagger and not letting them regroup in peace. The synergy these two heroes share on the field is quite formidable.

5) Ana

As Overwatch 2’s only long-range support, Ana excels at healing Tracer while she creates chaos and ruckus in the enemy's backlines. Ana’s Biotic Grenade pairs really well with Tracer’s consistent damage, and the anti-healing property of the former nade allows the latter to earn eliminations.

Nano Boost might not be the best ultimate suited to Tracer’s kit. In moments where touching the point during Overtime is essential, a Nano-Boosted Tracer can, however, makes the difference between winning and losing. It allows her to shred enemy heroes before their healers can do anything. Ana is always a safe pick to pair up with a Tracer, no matter the situation.

Tracer is undoubtedly one of the most versatile heroes that Overwatch 2 has to offer. Her kit is designed to be pesky and annoying. With enough experience, players can coordinate dives on the enemy team and Tracer can easily eliminate anyone her team does damage to. Overwatch 2’s gameplay revolves mainly around synergizing with your team. Anyone who understands this core mechanic holds a trump card.

