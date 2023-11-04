Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon 2023: Mauga reveal, competitive rework, and more

Blizzcon 2023 has been quite eventful, with Blizzard Entertainment announcing a ton of new content for Overwatch 2's upcoming seasons. As speculated, the developer has revealed the much-anticipated Samoan hero, Mauga, who will be joining the game's roster as a Tank. From the looks of it, the character is only the tip of the iceberg.

OW2's game director, Aaron Keller, has confirmed that 2024 will be a packet year for the title. New game modes, other new heroes, and a whole competitive rework are some of the major highlights that fans can look forward to.

Upcoming Tank hero Mauga revealed in Overwatch 2 Blizzcon 2023

Mauga all abilities in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2's Mauga was revealed before the start of the World Cup series at Blizzcon 2023. The Tank hero, who was speculated to be in the works for the past few seasons, has finally been announced, and he boasts quite the hell-raising kit.

From the looks of it, Mauga possesses a self-sustaining kit. Wielding two machine guns, the hero is definitely going to change the meta upon his release. Here is a list of his abilities:

Berserker ( Passive): Mauga gains temporary health when dealing critical damage

( Mauga gains temporary health when dealing critical damage Primary fire: Mauga wields an Incendiary Chaingun, Gunny, which is an automatic weapon that ignites enemies upon repetitive impact.

Mauga wields an Incendiary Chaingun, Gunny, which is an automatic weapon that ignites enemies upon repetitive impact. Secondary fire: Mauga wields a Volatile Chaingun, Cha-Cha, which is an automatic weapon that deals critical damage to burning enemies set ablaze by Gunny.

Mauga wields a Volatile Chaingun, Cha-Cha, which is an automatic weapon that deals critical damage to burning enemies set ablaze by Gunny. Overrun (Ability 1): Mauga charges forward to damage and stagger enemies. He is unstoppable while charging.

Mauga charges forward to damage and stagger enemies. He is unstoppable while charging. Cardiac Overdrive ( Ability 2): Nearby allies take reduced damage and heal by dealing damage.

( Nearby allies take reduced damage and heal by dealing damage. Cage Fight (Ultimate): Mauga deploys a barrier that traps himself and his enemies. He gains unlimited ammo while combatting inside.

Competitive rework teased at Overwatch 2's Blizzcon 2023

Aaron Keller, the game director for OW2, made a big statement about the competitive system in the game. Blizzard acknowledges the frustration of the community due to the lack of rank transparency and the overall imbalance in the title's matchmaking.

Keller stated that OW2 will receive a fresh overhaul of the entire Competitive system in 2024, reworking it from the core. Furthermore, new Rank rewards are in the works, which will be rewarded to players at the end of every season for attaining a certain rank during the Competitive split.

Blizzcon 2023 teases new game mode Clash in Overwatch 2

Blizzard revealed a brand-new game mode, Clash, in Overwatch 2. Similar to Flashpoint, it will feature five points in a row, with the center point being the first zone of contention. After capturing it, players will either have to move to enemy territory or defend their own to capture the rest.

The release of Clash will also see the debut of Hanaoka, inspired by the fan-favorite Hanamura map.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.