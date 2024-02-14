"This is insane": Overwatch 2 community reacts to unrealistic hitbox size after Season 9 patch

The Overwatch 2 community has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 9, and now that it's here, fans have mixed reactions. The latest update introduced controversial changes to the core 5v5 hero shooter formula, which many are against. Some of their worries did come true, however, as explained by increased hitboxes due to increased bullet sizes.

The community has mixed reactions to this, with players expressing anger and shock. X user General Tabby commented:

"This is insane! Next they will just give everyone homing missiles!"

This article will cover more about the changes in the Overwatch 2 Season 9 patch and how fans reacted to it.

Overwatch 2 community is shocked over unfair hitbox sizes for characters with the Season 9 patch

The latest patch increased bullet sizes for all heroes, but none have been as affected as the Support Hero Mercy. She possesses a pistol, and her projectiles seem to be the largest from player testing.

The Overwatch 2 community on X is also similarly baffled:

Players can test this themselves by going to the in-game Practice Range. Placing the cursor right next to the hitbox and shooting yields the same result. During gameplay, the differences will likely not be noticeable to casual players but will be an annoyance for the hardcore audience; thanks to the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Competitive Rework, the turnout remains unclear.

After all, Overwatch 2 is a multiplayer game. Large hitboxes mean it is easier for the opposition to eliminate players. How Blizzard Entertainment will approach this criticism remains to be seen. Thus far, the game has seen reworks and overhauls in various aspects to make it a fairer and more enjoyable experience for all players.

Whether or not this latest change will be good in the long run is to be seen; however, it seems to be a resounding thumbs-down from the Overwatch 2 community. It also makes one wonder why this change was made; the developer has previously expressed an interest in making the game more accessible to even low-skilled players, so perhaps this is supposed to aid in that direction.

However, the fact remains that the Overwatch 2 community is not happy. Another Season 9 change is that DPS heroes damaging a target will cause them to take reduced healing.

Coupled with larger hitboxes, one could argue Overwatch 2 has become more of a chaotic clutterfest than before. We'll need to see if these additions are here to stay or will be changed again.

Check out our Overwatch 2 Season 9 Patch Notes to see the complete list of changes.