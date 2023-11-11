Overwatch 2 new Battle Pass design: what’s new, expected release window, and more

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller recently revealed that the developer team is hard at work on a brand new system for the Battle Pass and aspects related to monetization. Keller's words have resonated very positively with the community.

The majority has been seeking a rebranding of the Battle Pass to not only offer better rewards but also more incentive to play the game through the same.

Aaron Keller and a number of Blizzard developers have also confirmed that Mythic rarity skins from previous Battle Passes will make their way back into the game's store, and there lies quite a bit of controversy. While it is a much sought-after feature, a portion of the community also feels robbed of their hard work and grinding.

What can we expect with the new Battle Passes in Overwatch 2

While there is no concrete evidence of what is yet to come with the upcoming Battle Passes of Overwatch 2, it has been increasingly evident that the community has been quite unhappy with the lackluster titles offered beyond the Tier-80 cap of the pass.

Ever since the release of the game, the Mythic rarity skins offered in the Battle Pass have undoubtedly been the greatest highlight of the reward tracker. The introduction of Legacy Credits was also a phenomenal addition.

However, when all other games in the FPS genre could offer the potential to actually repurchase Battle Passes after a single investment in the same, it was quite astounding that Overwatch 2 refused to offer such a feature.

We expect, with the future Seasons, the developer might include such a feature, which will not only keep the player base hooked to the game but offer them quite a great incentive to do so.

Expected release window for Overwatch 2's newly designed Battle Pass

While Aaron Keller was quite upfront about the Battle Pass being reworked, there was no estimate with regard to its release. However, judging the pace at which things are changing, we expect a newly designed Battle Pass to hit the game by Season 9 or 10 at the latest.

With Season 10, players will also be able to experience the game's very first non-binary Damage hero, Venture. The Blizzcon 2023 event has been a phenomenal experience for the Overwatch 2 community. The transparency offered with regard to what is coming and what can be expected in the upcoming Seasons has definitely been quite a positive change.

The community has quite a gripe with regard to new Heroes being locked behind a paywall, i.e., the purchasing of the Battle Pass in order to gain early access. We speculate the developer may remove that concept altogether in order for everyone to have an equal chance at partaking in shenanigans with upcoming Heroes.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.