Roadhog rework in Overwatch 2 Season 7: Release date, what to expect, and more

Season 7 of Overwatch 2 is a hit among the community. With the new nerfs to the Support class, players have been quite happy with the general direction of updates. However, fans have a question regarding Roadhog and his expected rework. While initial announcements hinted at Roadhog receiving a rework along with the Support class during the mid-season update, this is not the case in reality.

Roadhog has been a controversial Tank hero ever since Overwatch 2's release. While he remains in a somewhat healthy state, efforts at balancing him have either made him extremely overpowered or left him out of the game's meta.

Blizzard has now confirmed that Roadhog will receive a much-needed rework, and it is coming very soon.

When does the Roadhog rework release for Overwatch 2 Season 7?

Lead designer for Blizzard Entertainment, Alec Dawson, has revealed that the Roadhog rework is scheduled for November 14, 2023, across all platforms.

However, it should be noted that last-minute changes could alter the release date for the rework.

What can we expect from Roadhog's rework in Overwatch 2 Season 7?

There is no official news regarding the changes coming to Roadhog with his upcoming update. However, much like Sombra, the hero is expected to retain his core abilities, but they will be altered to suit the game's needs in a better manner.

Our speculation is that Roadhog will retain his Chain Hook ability, which is fundamental to his design. However, despite having some of the best self-sustain and one of the beefiest health pools, he can easily be shut down by a Biotic Grenade paired with some high-output DPS.

We expect Roadhog's weaponry, along with Take a Breather, to receive a rework. The hero's lack of any armor and his sole possession of flesh HP make him quite susceptible to extreme amounts of damage.

Moving forward, Roadhog might see some armor added to his kit, allowing him to have a stronger presence on the field and defend against enemy oppression a little better.

Excelling in a 6v6 format, Roadhog has been quite underwhelming ever since Blizzard nerfed his one-shot Chain Hook ability. Hopefully, the upcoming changes will make the hero viable on the field again.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.