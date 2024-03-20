Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms explained

Mythic Prisms are a brand-new currency in Overwatch 2. In the latest Developer Blog, Aaron Keller, the title's Game Director, stated that a brand-new Mythic store will be introduced, providing players an opportunity to purchase previously released Mythic-rarity Battle Pass exclusive cosmetics in the shooter.

This news has garnered massive traction, as players are excited about the prospect of finally getting their hands on the unique cosmetics they missed out on during Overwatch 2's initial launch.

For more details about Mythic Prism and the upcoming Mythic store, keep reading.

What are Mythic Prisms in Overwatch 2?

Mythic Prisms have been introduced as a brand-new currency in Overwatch 2. They can exclusively be used for purchasing and unlocking Mythic rarity cosmetics from the upcoming Mythic Store in OW2 Season 10.

With the Mythic Prisms currency, players will not only be able to unlock the Mythic skin for their favorite Hero but also their desired skin variation. Each customization level for every skin has to be purchased separately using this new currency.

Moving forward, Seasonal Mythic Hero skins will be available two seasons after their initial debut. With the launch of Season 10, we will see all the Mythic skins from Season 1 to Season 7 being displayed on the new Mythic store. This will include skins for:

Cyber Demon Genji

Genji Zeus Junker Queen

Junker Queen Amaterasu Kiriko

Kiriko Galactic Emperor Sigma

Emperor Sigma Adventurer Tracer

Tracer A-7000 Wargod Ana

Ana Onryō Hanzo

How to get Mythic Prisms in Overwatch 2

Mythic Prisms in Overwatch 2 can be unlocked free of cost by completing the Battle Pass for Season 10 (and other seasons moving forward). However, players will also have the option to purchase them from the store, should they choose to do so.

The pricing structure for Mythic currency has not yet been officially released, and upon notification, this article will be updated to reflect the latest news.

Game Director Aaron Keller urges players to complete the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass to earn their respective share of the Mythic currency over spending money on purchasing it.

The upcoming change to the free OW coins structure, which will provide players with 600 Overwatch Coins per season, will allow fans to purchase the entire Battle Pass for free every other season.

Overwatch 2 is constantly evolving, and with every new season, players get a chance to see the game building a brand-new foundation catered to the community. These changes have been received with utmost positivity, and with Season 10 releasing a brand-new Hero, Map, and other additions, we are sure that it will be packed with content.

