Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update: New currency, mythic skins, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update has just dropped, and we finally have confirmation on the return of mythic skins. Aaron Keller revealed a brand new currency system that will allow you to unlock mythic skins that had appeared on previous Battle Passes. The ultra-rare cosmetics will now be available to players in a new way to unlock and personalize.

Buckle up and dive into how you'll earn these mythic skins, unlock progression through the new mythic Shop, and battle it out in the upcoming season 10 of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update: Mythic skins are returning

Game director Aaron Keller revealed in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update that mythic skins will return to the game in Season 10. They have been a part of the Premium Battle Pass rewards at tier 80 since the onset of Overwatch 2.

As mentioned in the Developer Update, the mythic skins will be available through a new mythic shop that will use a new currency. Currently, there are nine mythic skins in Overwatch 2:

Cyber Demon Genji (Season 1)

(Season 1) Zeus Junker Queen (Season 2)

(Season 2) Amaterasu Kiriko (Season 3)

(Season 3) Galactic Emperor Sigma (Season 4)

(Season 4) Adventurer Tracer (Season 5)

(Season 5) A-7000 Wargod Ana (Season 6)

(Season 6) Onryō Hanzo (Season 7)

(Season 7) Mythic Grand Beast Orisa (Season 8)

(Season 8) Ancient Caller Moira (Season 9, currently ongoing)

Missing a season meant missing out on Mythic skins' deep customization, leaving newcomers and late joiners feeling excluded from the coveted hero looks.

Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update: Mythic Shop and new currency

Overwatch 2 Season 10 Developer Update throws open the Mythic Shop, a new destination for acquiring coveted mythic skins. This edition introduces a fresh currency to the game's existing pool (League Tokens, Overwatch Coins, Credits). While details about this new currency remain under wraps, more information is expected to surface as we inch closer to Season 10's launch.

Players will now have more control over skin customization and can upgrade or customize a skin to a particular level instead of unlocking all combinations simultaneously.

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 is shaping up to be a game-changer for cosmetic collectors. With the return of mythic skins and the introduction of the Mythic Shop, players can anticipate a renewed sense of excitement and personalization within the game. Everyone will now have a chance to express their individuality through their favorite heroes.

