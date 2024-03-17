Could we see Venture in Overwatch 2 before Season 9 ends?

With the upcoming Season 10 just around the corner, fans expect to see the new DPS hero Venture in Overwatch 2. Blizzard is set to host their upcoming Developer Update showcase soon, which will shed more light on the new non-binary character. However, an interesting question arises: Could Venture enter the game before Season 10?

Past Blizzard Entertainment actions could suggest this may be the case. That said, let's delve into why it may be possible for fans to play as Venture in Overwatch before their official debut.

Early playtests could allow fans to use Venture in Overwatch 2 early

Fans look forward to getting their hands on Venture in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When Season 8 was announced, the then-new Tank hero Mauga was revealed to be arriving in the game in December 2023. Surprisingly, Blizzard added the hero to the game briefly via a public playtest. This was to see how the hero's balancing feels with the brutal dual-minigun-wielding giant in players' hands.

After all, a Tank with an insanely high fire rate will require the designers to tweak them over time to arrive at a sweet spot of balancing. As such, there is a high chance Venture in Overwatch 2 could face the same outcome. The archeologists are armed with a drill they can use to not just attack but also dig underground.

This is a brand-new mechanic in the game, likely requiring the team to adjust and tweak many aspects of the varied game maps and levels to incorporate Venture's playstyle.

Add in the fact that players are bound to use Ventures in unique ways to discover their synergies, another playtest makes sense.

Since Mauga required many fixes to bring him to an acceptable level after an overpowered launch, Blizzard likely does not want another showcase of the same. The game is not in the best shape from a consumer-friendliness standpoint, as seen with monetization problems in Overwatch 2. Furthermore, the team has promised greater transparency about upcoming plans and changes for the better.

So, all in all, it is not unreasonable to assume fans can play Venture in Overwatch 2 before Season 9 is over. How likely that is to happen may be revealed sooner rather than later - especially after the Season 10 delay.

The Season 10 Developer Update will air on March 19, 2024. If we are indeed getting a Venture playtest shortly, fans should keep an eye out for it.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch as a free-to-play game.