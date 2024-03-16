10 best Sigma skins in Overwatch 2 (2024)

Tank mains often wonder what the best Sigma skin is. With this unit's hulking stature and mastery of gravity, he is a near-unstoppable force on the Overwatch 2 battlefield. He can control the flow of combat with devastating Accretion throws and Experimental Barrier placements, demanding strategic thinking from the player. For those who revel in the dance between calculated manipulation and chaotic destruction, he is the perfect hero.

This list dives into the 10 best Sigma skins in Overwatch 2, ensuring you dominate the fight while looking effortlessly stylish.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

10 best Sigma skins in Overwatch 2 ranked from best to worst

1) Galactic Emperor

Galactic Emperor is the best Sigma skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dominate the cosmos with the awe-inspiring Galactic Emperor, one of the best Sigma skins. This legendary cosmetic transforms the unit into a ruler of the stars, his imposing frame adorned with celestial armor. Glowing energy crackles around his gauntlets, hinting at the immense power he wields.

This Mythic skin was available at tier 80 in the Season 4 Premium Battle Pass for Sigma. Since Blizzard is likely to bring back unavailable cosmetics of this type, it may be accessible again later in 2024.

2) Talon

Talon is one of the best Sigma skins in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This imposing outfit sheds Sigma's usual neutrality, transforming him into a soldier clad in the menacing black and red of the notorious Talon organization. With this cosmetic, strike fear into your enemies' hearts and own the villainous vibe of this epic skin.

This skin is available for 250 Credits.

3) Beholder

Beholder skin for Sigma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Beholder is an eerie cosmetic that transforms Sigma into a horrifying combination of eyes, tentacles, and swirling energy, leaving enemies questioning their very reality. Inspired by the Lovecraftian Cthulhu, this is easily one of the best Sigma skins.

It is available for 1,900 Overwatch Coins.

4) Scuba

Scuba skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This list wouldn't be complete without the iconic Scuba skin. The legendary cosmetic equips Sigma with a bulky, yet strangely adorable, diving suit. Whether it's exploring the depths of seas or just taking a whacky approach to tanking, this Scuba skin injects some humor into the game.

It will cost you 1,500 Overwatch Coins.

5) Flying Dutchman

Flying Dutchman skin in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This legendary cosmetic transforms Sigma into the ghost captain of a ghostly ship, complete with tattered clothes, glowing green accents, and a spectral Kraken replacing his usual hypersphere.

This skin costs 1,500 Overwatch Coins.

6) Rime

Rime skin for Sigma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Even among the best Sigma skins, Rime stands out. Released as a part of Winter Wonderland, it embodies the essence of a frozen titan. It gives Sigma's signature Accretion ability a chilling new look, featuring an otherworldly frost.

It is available for 1,500 Overwatch Coins.

7) Subject Sigma

Subject Sigma skin as seen in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Subject Sigma is a striking reminder of this tank's troubling past. It puts the unit in an orange jumpsuit and restraining straps, evoking memories of the facility that once held him captive. The skin undeniably reflects Sigma's internal struggle and the raw power he now wields.

This skin is available for 1,000 Overwatch Coins.

8) Prophet

Prophet skin for Sigma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Prophet skin for Sigma isn't just about the aesthetics; it's a visual declaration of power. Encased in ornate armor that hints at forgotten civilizations, this cosmetic offers a sense of mastery over the very forces he wields.

One of the best Sigma skins, this one is available for 1,000 Overwatch Coins.

9) Oracle

Oracle skin for Sigma (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This legendary skin makes the unit shed his usual utilitarian look for a mystical green and gold ensemble. Complete with a blindfold and shackles, it hints at both Sigma's untapped potential and the constraints he wrestles with.

Similar to several other aforementioned cosmetics, it costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins.

10) Dr. De Kuiper

Dr. De Kuiper shows a glimpse of who Sigma originally was (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This skin offers a glimpse into Sigma's past when he was the brilliant astrophysicist Siebren de Kuiper. Navy, white, and yellow accents replace the tank's usual battle-worn greys, making him appear calmer and more in control. This skin is a unique way to represent Sigma before his transformation, a testament to the man he once was.

It will cost you a meager 250 Credits.

