10 best Doomfist skins in Overwatch 2 (2024)

Having the best Doomfist skins in your inventory is a must if you plan on maining this Tank in Overwatch 2. Doomfist is a dive-centric Hero, and he has risen in popularity amongst the community in the past few months. The Season 9 update and the Overwatch 2 mid-season patch have enabled dive-heroes to excel in the game, and Doomfist is leading the entire cavalry on that front.

This article will list down the best Doomfist skins you can get your hands on in 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From Formal to Swamp Monster, here are the 10 best Doomfist skins in Overwatch 2

1) Formal

Formal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The community proclaims Formal as the best Overwatch 2 skin for Doomfist. Featuring the Hero in a clean-pressed white suit, Doomfist mains have held this skin in very high regard since its release.

Currently, this skin will cost you 1500 Overwatch Credits and can be bought from the in-game cosmetic store for the character.

2) Karate

Karate (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Karate is yet another popular choice amongst Doomfist players, and it has earned its rank on this list. The Hero dons a black-belt Karate outfit, and his accessories are painted blue. It provides a great contrast to his overall outfit.

This item will cost you 1500 Overwatch Credits and can be purchased from the in-game store.

3) Talon

Talon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Talon skin finds its way to our best Doomfist skin list because of its historical value. It is commemorative of the Hero's tenure in Talon, providing players with an opportunity to dive deeper into the character's lore.

Similar to the previously listed skins, it can be purchased from the official store for 1500 Overwatch Credits.

4) Sunset

Sunset (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For those who want a unique splash of colors at an affordable price, the Sunset Skin for Doomfist is the one to opt for from this list. It has a unique appeal, providing players with a unique blend of a sunset-themed cosmetic.

It costs a mere 75 Overwatch Credits in the official store.

5) Thunder

Thunder (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Popularised by popular streamers like ZBRA, Thunder remains one of the best Doomfist skins. This skin is exclusively available in the Overwatch League store and can be purchased for 300 Overwatch League Tokens.

The Overwatch League Store rotates bi-weekly, and judging by the cosmetic's popularity, we expect it to surface in the store very soon.

6) Printed

Painted (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to Thunder, Printed was popularised and brought to life by a popular streamer, GetQuakedon. Slowly but surely, this skin saw quite a rise in popularity amongst players. You can purchase this skin for 250 Overwatch Credits in the store.

7) One Punch Man

Expand Tweet

Undoubtedly regarded as one of the best Doomfist skins ever released, the One Punch Man skin makes the hero don the outfit of Saitama, the protagonist of the anime One Punch Man.

The skin's unavailability in the game plays a great role in its failure to make it a fan favorite. However, we expect it to come to the official store in the summer of 2024. It will cost you 2500 Overwatch Coins to purchase this skin bundle.

8) Jotunn

Jotunn (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Taking inspiration from Nordic mythology, Jotunn has earned its rightful spot in our 10 best Doomfist skins list. This skin transforms the Hero into a Nordic giant, featuring a unique splash of blue along with clothing inspired by Nordic history.

You can get your hands on this skin for 1500 Overwatch Credits in the store.

9) Blackhand

Blackhand (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Featuring a unique volcanic theme, Blackhand Doomfist is surely a skin you should have in your collection. It is perennially available in the Overwatch 2 official store and can be purchased for 1500 Overwatch Credits.

10) Swamp Monster

Swamp Monster (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Inspired by DC comics characters, the Swamp Monster is quite a unique skin offered for Doomfist. However, there is only a niche player base that likes to use this skin. If you are a DC fan, this skin is right up your alley. You can purchase it in the official store for 1500 Overwatch Credits.

