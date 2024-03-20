Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hotfix (March 19, 2024): Hero changes, balance updates, and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hotfix, which was released on March 19, 2024, is targeted to fix the shortcomings of the mid-season patch. Thanks to the Overwatch 2 Season 9 mid-season patch, there has been a massive rise in pick rates for Mauga, Symmetra, Sojoun, and Sombra, among others. These Heroes have been dominating not only the competitive playlist of the game but also the ongoing Overwatch Championship Series (OWCS).

This article explores all the changes that have been incorporated with the latest Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hotfix, and all related information.

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hotfix for March 19, 2024

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, several Heroes have dominated the Overwatch 2 Season 9 meta. While there has been a general transition into dive-style gameplay, Heroes like Mauga have established their superiority by featuring a more brawl-centric playstyle.

Here is a list of all the changes that have been pushed forward with the Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hotfix:

TANK

1) Mauga

Base Health decreased from 400 to 375.

Cardiac Overdrive

No longer fills over health on activation.

Duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

Damage

2) Sombra

EMP

The previous reduction to ultimate cost has been reverted.

3) Symmetra

Photon Projector

Primary fire damage per second decreased from 65 to 60, scaling with all levels. Maximum damage per second is 180.

Sentry Turret

Health decreased from 50 to 40.

How will Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hotfix affect the Hero balance in the game?

Expand Tweet

The developers have taken due notice of the fact that the mirror matchups in the Overwatch Championship Series have completely gotten out of hand. Every single team in the competition is running a comp that features Mauga, Sojourn, Symmetra, Kiriko (or Baptiste), and Lucio.

This begs the question of the parameters that set these Heroes apart from the massive roster featured in the game. The most controversial abilities in this entire list is the Cardiac Overdrive. With a mere cooldown of 10 seconds, this ability can turn the tides of any match-up in the game. Cardiac Overdrive provides players with 60% healing out of damage dealt to enemy players.

Naturally, with characters that can deal burst damage, and further trigger the latest DPS passive, it becomes a massive hindrance to fight against such an ability.

Thankfully, the latest Overwatch 2 Season 9 Hotfix has swiftly cleaned up this mess, and we expect a much healthier state of competition in the game.

For more Overwatch 2 news, check these links below:

Overwatch 2 Season 9 Battle Pass extended || New Health Status in Overwatch 2