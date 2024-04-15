Venture in Overwatch 2 will join Competitive scene on day one

In a surprising turn of events, Venture in Overwatch 2 will be arriving in the Competitive scene right out of the gate with the launch of Season 10. As revealed in a detailed blog post by developer Blizzard Entertainment, players will not have to wait to take the new DPS hero for a spin in ranked matches. This is quite a departure from the past hero launches.

This is in addition to countless other changes arriving very soon to the popular 5v5 multiplayer hero shooter. Here is everything fans need to know.

Why is Venture in Overwatch 2 coming to Competitive early?

The new DPS hero is quick and deadly (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

During the recent phase of the ongoing Season 9, Blizzard released Venture in the game via a limited-time playtest. This was to iron out any kinks and see what the player base thought of them and their kit. Given Venture's unique underground dig ability, they help further diversify how players approach gameplay and scenarios in Overwatch 2.

It seems like the team was satisfied with the changes and adjustments they made to the hero post-playtest, so they are now confident in launching Venture in Overwatch 2 Competitive. Another decisive factor contributing to this was the fact that all heroes from Season 10 onwards will be unlocked for players right away.

In other words, heroes that required grinding the Battle Pass to unlock will no longer be gated behind that requirement. New players can immediately begin exploring what Overwatch 2 newcomers like Kiriko, Mauga, and Venture have in store. This is another move in Blizzard Entertainment's push for making the game fair and accessible to players both old and new.

Coming back to Venture in Overwatch 2, fans who loved their kit need not wait longer as they can dive into ranked matches without waiting any longer. Players who missed out on the playtest will likely be in for a surprise, so be sure to check out our Venture abilities guide to stay up-to-date with how Venture functions in battle.

Overwatch 2 Season 10 arrives on April 16, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Players can begin pre-downloading the patch to save time and play Venture in Overwatch 2 without any delay.

