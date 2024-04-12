How to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 10: File size and more explored

Overwatch 2 Season 10, titled "Venture Forth," blasts onto the scene on April 16, 2024. The upcoming season promises a wealth of new content to inject fresh life into your gameplay. A brand new Damage hero named Venture joins the roster, ready to unleash a unique skill set and challenge your tactics. But Venture isn't the only addition. Season 10 will also introduce the Mirrorwatch event, blurring the lines between good and evil with unique character skins and challenges.

And for those seeking a fresh take on the core gameplay, a new 5v5 game mode called Clash arrives for a limited-time trial.

This guide will detail the pre-download process for Season 10, ensuring a smooth transition into the new competitive landscape. We'll also explore the estimated file size and answer any burning questions you might have about the upcoming season.

Steps to pre-download Overwatch 2 Season 10 update (Only on Battle.net)

PC players can snag the pre-load patch via Battle.net before the official update arrives on April 16, 2024. This pre-load ensures a smooth transition into the new season by downloading the necessary files in advance. Here's how to pre-download the patch and discover the estimated file size:

On your PC, head to the Battle.net launcher, enter your login credentials and sign in. After signing in, look for the "Games" section within the Battle.net app. From there, locate "Overwatch 2". Once you're logged in on Battle.net, navigate to the bottom left corner of the screen. There, you'll find an option labeled "Download Pre-Release Content."' Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the pre-download process.

By following these steps, you can jump-start the download of Overwatch 2 Season 10's pre-release content. This means on launch day, you can hop right into the action without any additional downloads.

Pre-downloading is highly recommended to avoid potential server congestion and ensure a smooth launch experience. By having the files downloaded beforehand, you'll be ready to conquer the new season as soon as the global servers activate.

Overwatch 2 Season 10 pre-download file size

Overwatch Cavalry revealed on their X handle that the Overwatch 2 Season 10 pre-download will be approximately 3.3 GB.

All expected content from Overwatch 2 Season 10

All content in Overwatch 2 Season 10 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 10 has already created quite the hype with a massive lineup of content. Here's what we know about the Season 10 happenings so far:

1) New DPS hero - Venture

Venture's abilities in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gear up for glory as Season 10 officially kicks off on April 16, 2024, and everyone will have immediate access to the brand-new DPS Hero. Venture was out on early-access and limited-trial for a while, and they are finally set to be a permanent addition to the Overwatch 2 roster.

Along with this, all heroes in the game will be free for everyone starting this Season 10.

2) New game mode and map - Clash and Hanaoka

Hanaoka map in Clash game mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 10 also marks the debut of Clash, a brand new 5v5 game mode available for a limited-time trial. This fast-paced mode features five capture points in a row, with the central point unlocked at the start. Both teams fight to capture and hold all five points or reach a specific score limit within each round to claim victory.

The new mode will also feature a new map, Hanaoka, which is set in the same backdrop as the lore-rich 2CP map Hanamura from Overwatch 1.

3) New limited-time event - Mirrorwatch

Mirrorwatch event in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Get ready to experience Overwatch in a whole new way with the Mirrorwatch event, set to arrive on April 23, 2024. This limited-time event throws the hero roster into chaos, transforming heroes into villains and villains into heroes. This event will also completely rework some heroes' abilities to reflect their new alignments.

4) New mirror-universe-themed Battle Pass

Mythic Mercy skin in Overwatch 2 Season 10 Battle Pass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Battle Pass with a new mythic Mercy skin arrives on April 16, 2024, on launch day. This new Battle Pass is themed on the Mirrorwatch event, warping the very fabric of Overwatch. Prepare to witness a mind-bending reversal of heroes and villains. Get ready to play as a courageous Doomfist or a villainous Mercy.

5) New mythic skin shop

New Mythic Shop in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 10 will introduce a new Mythic Shop, allowing players to acquire coveted mythic skins using a new, yet-to-be-revealed currency. This is a significant change because previously, mythic skins were only available through the Premium Battle Pass reward system.

This update will allow players more control over customization options, letting them upgrade or customize mythic skins to a specific level rather than unlocking everything at once.

6) Other changes

Season 10 packs even more punch than just Venture and Mirrorwatch. Get ready to celebrate inclusivity with the return of the Pride event, and experience a reworked Wrecking Ball with potentially revamped abilities.

Overwatch doesn't stop here, as Blizzard is set to bring in another exciting collaboration with Porsche. This is the second collaboration with the motorsport giant, after the Porche x D.Va skin back in Season 9.

An OWCS Hanzo skin is also in the works, set to release on May 31, 2204, at the Dreamhack Dallas Major.

